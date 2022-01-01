Beef fried rice in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve beef fried rice
Hughie's Tavern & Grill
1802 W 18th St, Houston
|Beef Fried Rice
|$13.00
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
|Sauteed Beef Fried Rice
|$13.00
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
|Shaking Beef Fried Rice
|$15.00
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
Chow Wok Houston
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|F3b. Beef Fried Rice
|$8.25
Yi Peng Thai Dining
798 Sorella Court Ste 125, HOUSTON
|Khao Pad (Beef Fried Rice)
|$16.00
Thai traditional fried rice w/ jasmine rice, tomato, egg, onion & seasoning soy