Beef fried rice in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve beef fried rice

Item pic

DIM SUM

One Dim Sum

510 Gray St., Houston

Avg 4.1 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Truffle Beef Fried Rice$16.00
More about One Dim Sum
Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Fried Rice$11.45
More about Kim Son - Houston
Hughie's Tavern & Grill image

 

Hughie's Tavern & Grill

1802 W 18th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Fried Rice$13.00
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
Sauteed Beef Fried Rice$13.00
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
Shaking Beef Fried Rice$15.00
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill
Item pic

 

Chow Wok Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
F3b. Beef Fried Rice$8.25
More about Chow Wok Houston
Item pic

 

Yi Peng Thai Dining

798 Sorella Court Ste 125, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Khao Pad (Beef Fried Rice)$16.00
Thai traditional fried rice w/ jasmine rice, tomato, egg, onion & seasoning soy
More about Yi Peng Thai Dining
Restaurant banner

 

Sushi on Post Oak

2027 Poast Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED RICE - BEEF$17.00
More about Sushi on Post Oak

