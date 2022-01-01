Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef noodle soup in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve beef noodle soup

DUMPLINGS • NOODLES

Dumpling Haus

2313 Edwards St#180, Houston

Avg 4.7 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Noodle Soup (牛肉麵)$13.00
Tender beef shank served with your choice of noodles (thick wheat noodles recommended) in aromatic spiced beef bone broth topped with green onions, cilantro, pickled mustard greens and bok choy
Kim Son Cafe

2512 Rice Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Beef Noodle Soup$15.60
Spicy. Rice noodles, sliced beef brisket & shank in spicy beef broth
Morning Side Thai

2473 S Braeswood Blvd Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BEEF NOODLE SOUP$14.95
Fresh rice noodles, sliced beef, and bean sprouts in seasoned beef broth. Garnished with cilantro and green onions. (ก๋วยเตี๋ยวเนื้อตุ๋นเนื้อสดลูกชิ้น)
