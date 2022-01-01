Beef noodle soup in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve beef noodle soup
DUMPLINGS • NOODLES
Dumpling Haus
2313 Edwards St#180, Houston
|Beef Noodle Soup (牛肉麵)
|$13.00
Tender beef shank served with your choice of noodles (thick wheat noodles recommended) in aromatic spiced beef bone broth topped with green onions, cilantro, pickled mustard greens and bok choy
Kim Son Cafe
2512 Rice Blvd, Houston
|Spicy Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.60
Spicy. Rice noodles, sliced beef brisket & shank in spicy beef broth
Morning Side Thai
2473 S Braeswood Blvd Suite A, Houston
|BEEF NOODLE SOUP
|$14.95
Fresh rice noodles, sliced beef, and bean sprouts in seasoned beef broth. Garnished with cilantro and green onions. (ก๋วยเตี๋ยวเนื้อตุ๋นเนื้อสดลูกชิ้น)
