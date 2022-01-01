Beef salad in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve beef salad
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Beef Tenderloin Fajita Salad
|$17.00
Mixed greens and tomato tossed in chunky feta jalapeño dressing, avocado, tortilla strips.
Local Foods
714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON
|Wagyu Beef Salad
|$15.00
mixed greens, Katz coffee caramelized onions, gruyere cheese, crispy onions, balsamic vinaigrette
Hughie's Tavern & Grill
1802 W 18th St, Houston
|Shaking Beef Kale Salad
|$15.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
|Grilled Beef Kale Salad
|$13.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
|Sauteed Beef Kale Salad
|$13.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
2009 W 34th St A, Houston
|RICO'S SALAD BEEF
|$17.24
Green salad topped with wood-grilled steak, guacamole, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and crispy tortilla strips. Served in a tortilla bowl and with cilantro lime dressing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
5529 Weslayan St, Houston
|Taco Salad - Beef
|$14.95
|Grilled Salad - Beef
|$15.25
|Farm Salad - Beef
|$15.25
Nua Thai Restaurant
2020 Louisiana Street, Houston
|Spicy Grilled Beef Salad
|$15.95
Grilled beef with cucumber, tomato, mixed green, red onion, cilantro, in roasted chilli dressing