Beef salad in Houston

Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Tenderloin Fajita Salad$17.00
Mixed greens and tomato tossed in chunky feta jalapeño dressing, avocado, tortilla strips.
More about Local Table
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wagyu Beef Salad$15.00
mixed greens, Katz coffee caramelized onions, gruyere cheese, crispy onions, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Local Foods
Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dinner Beef Salad$14.95
More about Kim Son - Houston
Hughie's Tavern & Grill image

 

Hughie's Tavern & Grill

1802 W 18th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shaking Beef Kale Salad$15.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Grilled Beef Kale Salad$13.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Sauteed Beef Kale Salad$13.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage

2009 W 34th St A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
RICO'S SALAD BEEF$17.24
Green salad topped with wood-grilled steak, guacamole, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and crispy tortilla strips. Served in a tortilla bowl and with cilantro lime dressing
More about Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill

5529 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad - Beef$14.95
Grilled Salad - Beef$15.25
Farm Salad - Beef$15.25
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
Main pic

 

Nua Thai Restaurant

2020 Louisiana Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Grilled Beef Salad$15.95
Grilled beef with cucumber, tomato, mixed green, red onion, cilantro, in roasted chilli dressing
More about Nua Thai Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Local Table

2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Tenderloin Fajita Salad$17.00
Mixed greens and tomato tossed in chunky feta jalapeño dressing, avocado, tortilla strips.
More about Local Table

