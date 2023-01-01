Beef shawarma in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve beef shawarma
La Fendee - 1402 Westheimer Rd
1402 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Beef Shawarma
|$0.00
marinated slices of beef, tahini sauce
Kabob Korner
12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston
|BEEF SHAWARMA per lbs
|$16.00
|Beef Shawarma PARTY TRAY
|$95.00
Beef slow cooked on a spit with the blend of herbs and spices and shredded, served over long grain basmati rice, hummus, garlic butter and tahini sauce.
Recommended sides: Basmatti rice, Hummus, spicy hummus, tabouli, or greek salad.
Bread Choices: Naan, Chapati or Paratha.
|BEEF SHAWARMA PLATTER
|$18.72
Beef slowly roasted on a spit with a blend of herbs and spices. If you ask, we can make it SPICY!!!!