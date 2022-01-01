Beef short ribs in
Houston
/
Houston
/
Beef Short Ribs
Houston restaurants that serve beef short ribs
Bosscat - HTX
4310 Westheimer Rd #150, Houston
No reviews yet
12 HOUR BEEF SHORT RIB
$32.00
Braised shrot rib, black pepper sauce, scalloped potatoes, seasonal greens
More about Bosscat - HTX
Browse other tasty dishes in Houston
French Fries
Cobbler
Angus Burgers
Garlic Cheese Bread
Tiramisu
Lasagna
Sweet Potato Fries
Garlic Knots
Neighborhoods within Houston to explore
The Heights
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Montrose
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
West University
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Galleria/Uptown
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Fourth Ward
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Memorial
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Upper Kirby
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
More near Houston to explore
Sugar Land
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Pearland
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Missouri City
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Bellaire
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Pasadena
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Kingwood
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Stafford
No reviews yet
Deer Park
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Humble
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Brenham
No reviews yet
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(106 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(90 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston