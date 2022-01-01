Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef soup in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve beef soup

Item pic

DUMPLINGS • NOODLES

Dumpling Haus

2313 Edwards St#180, Houston

Avg 4.7 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Noodle Soup (牛肉麵)$13.00
Tender beef shank served with your choice of noodles (thick wheat noodles recommended) in aromatic spiced beef bone broth topped with green onions, cilantro, pickled mustard greens and bok choy
More about Dumpling Haus
Item pic

 

Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks - 3323 ELLA BLVD

3323 ELLA BLVD, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ABC Beef Soup$3.95
Pho based broth with peppered ground beef, caramelized onions, cilantro, green onions, and alphabet pasta
More about Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks - 3323 ELLA BLVD
Item pic

 

Morning Side Thai

2473 S Braeswood Blvd Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BEEF NOODLE SOUP$14.95
Fresh rice noodles, sliced beef, and bean sprouts in seasoned beef broth. Garnished with cilantro and green onions. (ก๋วยเตี๋ยวเนื้อตุ๋นเนื้อสดลูกชิ้น)
BEEF NOODLE SOUP$14.95
Fresh rice noodles, sliced beef, and bean sprouts in seasoned beef broth. Garnished with cilantro and green onions. (ก๋วยเตี๋ยวเนื้อตุ๋นเนื้อสดลูกชิ้น)
More about Morning Side Thai
Item pic

 

Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose

1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lúa Beef Soup Pho Bo$14.99
USDA beef stock with rice noodle and 1855 Certified Angus beef (rare).
Fully garnished with bean sprouts, onions, green onions, basil, cilantro, rice patty herbs, and jalapeño.
Rice patty herb tasting notes: Citrus with mild cumin flavor.
GLUTEN-FREE.
Hosin Sauce is NOT GLUTEN-FREE.
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Patty Melts

Lox

Banana Pudding

Octopus

Chicken Pitas

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Tostadas

Fajitas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston