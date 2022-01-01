Beef soup in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve beef soup
More about Dumpling Haus
DUMPLINGS • NOODLES
Dumpling Haus
2313 Edwards St#180, Houston
|Beef Noodle Soup (牛肉麵)
|$13.00
Tender beef shank served with your choice of noodles (thick wheat noodles recommended) in aromatic spiced beef bone broth topped with green onions, cilantro, pickled mustard greens and bok choy
More about Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks - 3323 ELLA BLVD
Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks - 3323 ELLA BLVD
3323 ELLA BLVD, Houston
|ABC Beef Soup
|$3.95
Pho based broth with peppered ground beef, caramelized onions, cilantro, green onions, and alphabet pasta
More about Morning Side Thai
Morning Side Thai
2473 S Braeswood Blvd Suite A, Houston
|BEEF NOODLE SOUP
|$14.95
Fresh rice noodles, sliced beef, and bean sprouts in seasoned beef broth. Garnished with cilantro and green onions. (ก๋วยเตี๋ยวเนื้อตุ๋นเนื้อสดลูกชิ้น)
|BEEF NOODLE SOUP
|$14.95
Fresh rice noodles, sliced beef, and bean sprouts in seasoned beef broth. Garnished with cilantro and green onions. (ก๋วยเตี๋ยวเนื้อตุ๋นเนื้อสดลูกชิ้น)
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose
Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose
1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON
|Lúa Beef Soup Pho Bo
|$14.99
USDA beef stock with rice noodle and 1855 Certified Angus beef (rare).
Fully garnished with bean sprouts, onions, green onions, basil, cilantro, rice patty herbs, and jalapeño.
Rice patty herb tasting notes: Citrus with mild cumin flavor.
GLUTEN-FREE.
Hosin Sauce is NOT GLUTEN-FREE.