Beef stew in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve beef stew

Antonios Mexican Grille

3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Guisada (Beef Stew) (Lunch)$10.76
More about Antonios Mexican Grille
Kabob Korner

12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NIHARI (beef stew)$15.00
A stew of large chunks of beef shanks along with bone marrow cooked in chickpea flour based gravy with varieties of spices, cooked over 12 hours until meat extremely tender.
More about Kabob Korner
Lucian's Caribbean Grill

1035 Clear Lake Blvd., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Stew Beef$10.00
More about Lucian's Caribbean Grill
Bosscat - HTX

4310 Westheimer Rd #150, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BEEF STEW$12.00
-Beef simmered with carrots, potatoes, celery and onions, served with cheesy
bread
-broth: cornstarch, chicken stock, red wine, thyme, bay leaf, tomato paste,
browning seasoning, garlic powder
More about Bosscat - HTX

