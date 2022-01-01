Beef stew in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve beef stew
Antonios Mexican Grille
3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Carne Guisada (Beef Stew) (Lunch)
|$10.76
Kabob Korner
12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston
|NIHARI (beef stew)
|$15.00
A stew of large chunks of beef shanks along with bone marrow cooked in chickpea flour based gravy with varieties of spices, cooked over 12 hours until meat extremely tender.
Lucian's Caribbean Grill
1035 Clear Lake Blvd., Houston
|Stew Beef
|$10.00