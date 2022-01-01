Belgian waffles in Houston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve belgian waffles

Original Waffle (7" Belgian Waffle) image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Frank's Grill

1915 Mangum Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2821 reviews)
Takeout
Original Waffle (7" Belgian Waffle)$6.00
More about Frank's Grill
Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Belgian Waffle$10.00
Strawberries, banana, maple syrup, whipped cream, powdered sugar
More about Local Table
Original Waffle (7" Belgian Waffle) image

 

Franks Grill

4236 HWY 6 N, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Original Waffle (7" Belgian Waffle)$6.00
More about Franks Grill
Urban American Kitchen image

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Urban American Kitchen

14008 Memorial Drive, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Belgian waffles$9.00
served with strawberries or blueberries
More about Urban American Kitchen
Katz's - Montrose image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Montrose

616 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (10081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Belgian Waffle$9.99
Topped with fresh strawberries and banana
Lisa's Belgian Waffle$11.99
Imported directly from Lisa Katz’s childhood, piled high with vanilla ice cream, strawberries, chocolate chips, and whipped cream
More about Katz's - Montrose
Katz's - Heights image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Heights

2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Belgian Waffle$9.99
Topped with fresh strawberries and banana
More about Katz's - Heights
Pena's Donuts & Diner image

 

Pena's Donuts & Diner

10555 Pearland Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Belgian Waffle$5.50
More about Pena's Donuts & Diner
Pecan Creek Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pecan Creek Grille

1510 Eldridge Pkwy #100, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2556 reviews)
Takeout
Full Belgian Waffle$6.99
More about Pecan Creek Grille
Item pic

 

Anonymous Eats

3701 Kirby Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Belgian Waffle$11.75
Chicken & Belgian Waffle$15.75
More about Anonymous Eats
Restaurant banner

 

Homestead Kitchen and Bar

600 N Shepherd Ste 440, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Belgian Waffle$10.00
one light and crispy waffle, whipped butter, served with Homestead signature buttermilk syrup
More about Homestead Kitchen and Bar

Map

