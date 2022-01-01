Belgian waffles in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve belgian waffles
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Frank's Grill
1915 Mangum Rd, Houston
|Original Waffle (7" Belgian Waffle)
|$6.00
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Belgian Waffle
|$10.00
Strawberries, banana, maple syrup, whipped cream, powdered sugar
WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Urban American Kitchen
14008 Memorial Drive, Houston
|Belgian waffles
|$9.00
served with strawberries or blueberries
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Montrose
616 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Belgian Waffle
|$9.99
Topped with fresh strawberries and banana
|Lisa's Belgian Waffle
|$11.99
Imported directly from Lisa Katz’s childhood, piled high with vanilla ice cream, strawberries, chocolate chips, and whipped cream
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Heights
2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Belgian Waffle
|$9.99
Topped with fresh strawberries and banana
Pena's Donuts & Diner
10555 Pearland Parkway, Houston
|Belgian Waffle
|$5.50
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Pecan Creek Grille
1510 Eldridge Pkwy #100, Houston
|Full Belgian Waffle
|$6.99
Anonymous Eats
3701 Kirby Dr., Houston
|Belgian Waffle
|$11.75
|Chicken & Belgian Waffle
|$15.75