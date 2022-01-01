Biryani in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve biryani
More about Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston
|Fish Biryani
|$14.99
Seasoned long-grained rice layered with tender fish and cooked in a thick gravy.
|Goat Biryani
|$15.99
Traditional Pakistani dish made with seasoned long-grained rice layered with tender goat and cooked in a thick gravy.
|Shrimp Biryani
|$15.99
Seasoned long-grained rice layered with tender shrimp and cooked in a thick gravy.