Biryani in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve biryani

Aga’s Restaurant & Catering

11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston

Fish Biryani$14.99
Seasoned long-grained rice layered with tender fish and cooked in a thick gravy.
Goat Biryani$15.99
Traditional Pakistani dish made with seasoned long-grained rice layered with tender goat and cooked in a thick gravy.
Shrimp Biryani$15.99
Seasoned long-grained rice layered with tender shrimp and cooked in a thick gravy.
Kabob Korner

12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston

Chicken Biryani PARTY TRAY$45.00
CHICKEN BIRYANI$13.00
This popular dish is a favorite from South Asia and now is famous worldwide. Long grain basmati rice steamed with chicken curry with rich spices, onions, and tomatoes.
