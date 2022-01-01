Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Black bean burgers in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve black bean burgers

Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Black Bean Burger$14.00
More about Local Table
Agnes Cafe & Provisions image

 

Agnes Cafe

2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Black Bean & Beet Burger$13.50
butter pickles, lettuce, tahini ranch, on brioche bun with choice of side salad or chips (patty contains nuts)
More about Agnes Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Preslee's - 1430 W 19th St Houston,Tx 77008

1430 W 19th, Houston

Avg 4.2 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Black Bean Burger$11.95
Chipotle black bean patty, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, diced onions and Preslee's sauce
More about Preslee's - 1430 W 19th St Houston,Tx 77008
Item pic

 

Adair Kitchen

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Quinoa Burger$10.95
Black Bean Quinoa Burger comes on a whole wheat bun with sprouts, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and pesto mayonnaise.
More about Adair Kitchen
Senate Avenue Brewing Company image

 

Senate Avenue Brewing Company - 16000 Dillard Drive Suite F

16000 Dillard Drive Suite F, Jersey Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Black Bean Burger$12.00
More about Senate Avenue Brewing Company - 16000 Dillard Drive Suite F
Adair Downtown image

 

Adair Downtown

1000 Louisiana street, Houston

Avg 4.1 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Quinoa Burger$12.00
Plant-based burger with aioli, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and sweet potato fries.
More about Adair Downtown
Consumer pic

 

Local Table - Garden Oaks

2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Black Bean Burger$14.00
More about Local Table - Garden Oaks

