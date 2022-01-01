Black bean burgers in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve black bean burgers
More about Agnes Cafe
Agnes Cafe
2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston
|Black Bean & Beet Burger
|$13.50
butter pickles, lettuce, tahini ranch, on brioche bun with choice of side salad or chips (patty contains nuts)
More about Preslee's - 1430 W 19th St Houston,Tx 77008
SANDWICHES
Preslee's - 1430 W 19th St Houston,Tx 77008
1430 W 19th, Houston
|Black Bean Burger
|$11.95
Chipotle black bean patty, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, diced onions and Preslee's sauce
More about Adair Kitchen
Adair Kitchen
5161 San Felipe street, Houston
|Black Bean Quinoa Burger
|$10.95
Black Bean Quinoa Burger comes on a whole wheat bun with sprouts, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and pesto mayonnaise.
More about Senate Avenue Brewing Company - 16000 Dillard Drive Suite F
Senate Avenue Brewing Company - 16000 Dillard Drive Suite F
16000 Dillard Drive Suite F, Jersey Village
|Black Bean Burger
|$12.00
More about Adair Downtown
Adair Downtown
1000 Louisiana street, Houston
|Black Bean Quinoa Burger
|$12.00
Plant-based burger with aioli, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and sweet potato fries.