Blintz in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve blintz
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Montrose
616 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Blintzes
|$7.99
Cheese blintzes topped with your choice of apple, blueberry, hot fudge, or strawberry
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Heights
2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Blintzes
|$7.99
Cheese blintzes topped with your choice of apple, blueberry, hot fudge, or strawberry
Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston
|Blintz Stuffed French Toast
|$14.95
Our Famous Challah French Toast stuffed with our creamy blintz cheese mix. Topped with fresh berries.
|Homemade Cheese Blintzes
|$17.95
Family recipe. Delicate crepes with flavored farmers cheese and served with you choice of sour cream and apple sauce, or strawberry or blueberry sauce.
|BLINTZ (1) W/SOUR CREAM
|$6.25