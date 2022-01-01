Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blintz in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve blintz

Katz's - Montrose image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Montrose

616 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (10081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blintzes$7.99
Cheese blintzes topped with your choice of apple, blueberry, hot fudge, or strawberry
More about Katz's - Montrose
Katz's - Heights image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Heights

2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blintzes$7.99
Cheese blintzes topped with your choice of apple, blueberry, hot fudge, or strawberry
More about Katz's - Heights
Banner pic

 

Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blintz Stuffed French Toast$14.95
Our Famous Challah French Toast stuffed with our creamy blintz cheese mix. Topped with fresh berries.
Homemade Cheese Blintzes$17.95
Family recipe. Delicate crepes with flavored farmers cheese and served with you choice of sour cream and apple sauce, or strawberry or blueberry sauce.
BLINTZ (1) W/SOUR CREAM$6.25
More about Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

