Boba tea in Houston

Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd
3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston
|BOBA TEA
|$6.00
BOBA TEA — YOUR CHOICE — MANGO, PASSION FRUIT, LYCHEE, THAI OR MILK TEA, OTHER FLAVORS AVAILABLE
Magic Cup Cafe - Houston
11724 Bellaire Blvd, Houston
|Iced Pineapple Green Tea w/ Boba
|$4.45
Jasmine green tea infused with pineapple fruity flavor
|Iced Thai Green Milk Tea w/ Boba
|$4.45
Thai green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of minty note
Tom N Tom's Galleria
5353 W Alabama Suite 107, Houston
|BLACK MILK TEA BOBA
|$0.00
Black Milk tea with tapioca boba
Space City Bagels
2155 Durham Dr #101, Houston
|Popping Boba Fruit Tea
|$4.00
Sunright Tea Studio - Chinatown(Houston)
9938 Bellaire Blvd, Houston
|Sunright Boba Milk Tea
|$5.35
#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba