Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boba tea in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve boba tea

BOBA TEA image

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd

3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2543 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BOBA TEA$6.00
BOBA TEA — YOUR CHOICE — MANGO, PASSION FRUIT, LYCHEE, THAI OR MILK TEA, OTHER FLAVORS AVAILABLE
More about Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Magic Cup Cafe - Houston

11724 Bellaire Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (923 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Pineapple Green Tea w/ Boba$4.45
Jasmine green tea infused with pineapple fruity flavor
Iced Thai Green Milk Tea w/ Boba$4.45
Thai green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of minty note
More about Magic Cup Cafe - Houston
Item pic

 

Tom N Tom's Galleria

5353 W Alabama Suite 107, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BLACK MILK TEA BOBA$0.00
Black Milk tea with tapioca boba
More about Tom N Tom's Galleria
Consumer pic

 

Space City Bagels

2155 Durham Dr #101, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popping Boba Fruit Tea$4.00
More about Space City Bagels
Item pic

 

Sunright Tea Studio - Chinatown(Houston)

9938 Bellaire Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sunright Boba Milk Tea$5.35
#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba
More about Sunright Tea Studio - Chinatown(Houston)
Item pic

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni’s Noodle House Heights

602 E 20th St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2412 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BOBA TEA$6.00
BOBA TEA — YOUR CHOICE — MANGO, PASSION FRUIT, LYCHEE, THAI OR MILK TEA, OTHER FLAVORS AVAILABLE
More about Jenni’s Noodle House Heights

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Tofu Soup

Crepes

Potstickers

Stromboli

Roast Duck

Pho

German Chocolate Cake

Paratha

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

No reviews yet

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (205 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (280 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (505 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston