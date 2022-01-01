Boneless wings in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve boneless wings
Diablo Loco Richmond
6025 Richmond Ave., Houston
|20 Piece Boneless Wings
|$34.00
|10 Piece Boneless Wings
|$17.50
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Den
4835 Calhoun Rd, Houston
|Boneless Wings
|$6.95
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
138 Vintage Park Blvd, Houston
|Boneless Wings
|$11.00
Great tasting and easy to eat! Tossed in your choice of Mo’s Spicy Buffalo, Sesame Teriyaki, Sweet & Spicy Jameson Glaze, or Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ. Served with your choice of buttermilk ranch or blue cheese and celery sticks.
BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Bonfire Wings - Northshore
13030 Woodforest Blvd, Houston
|5 Wings (Boneless Only)
|$6.29
5 Lightly breaded, juicy all-white boneless chicken breast wings covered in your choice of 12 savory sauces!
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch
10123 Hammerly Blvd, Houston
|BONELESS WINGS (10PCS)
|$9.59
|BONELESS WINGS (6PCS)
|$5.99
|BONELESS WINGS (15PCS)
|$14.49
Crust Pizza Co.
11550 Louetta Rd, Houston
|Boneless Wings Hot
|$10.00
|Boneless Wing BBQ
|$10.00
The Wing Boss
7820 Almeda Road, Houston
|24 Boss Wings (Boneless): Family Special (Wings + Fries + Rolls)
|$40.95
24 Wings (Boneless, 4 Boss Sauces) + Large Cajun Fries + 8 Hawaiian Rolls
|18 Boss Wings (Boneless): Family Special (Wings + Fries + Rolls)
|$30.95
18 Wings (Boneless, 3 Boss Sauces) + Large Cajun Fries + 6 Hawaiian Rolls
|12 Boss Wings (Boneless)
|$15.95
12 Wings (Boneless, 3 Boss Sauces) + 2 Hawaiian Rolls
Bonfire Wings - Aldine
10701 North Freeway, Houston
|5 Wings (Boneless Only)
|$6.29
5 Lightly breaded, juicy all-white boneless chicken breast wings covered in your choice of 12 savory sauces!