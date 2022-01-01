Braised short ribs in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve braised short ribs
More about Lulu's River Oaks
Lulu's River Oaks
2518 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Braised Short Rib
|$36.00
Soft polenta, roasted baby carrots, glassato
More about Mastrantos
Mastrantos
927 Studewood St #100, Houston
|Braised Short ribs
|$38.00
Braised Short ribs, cannellini beans, bacon, wild mushrooms, onions, celery, pea sprouts (GF)
More about Porta'Vino
Porta'Vino
7800 Washington Ave, Houston
|10-Hour Braised Short Rib
|$28.00
slow-roasted in red wine and aromatics & served with polenta and mushroom ragu