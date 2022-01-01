Bratwurst in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve bratwurst
SANDWICHES
EggHaus Gourmet
2042 E TC Jester, Houston
|Bratwurst & Swiss Kolache
|$3.50
Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant
2104 Lyons Avenue, Houston
|Amber Ale Bratwurst
|$13.00
Housemade bratwurst on a pretzel roll with sauerkraut and our own Amber Ale Mustard.
Senate Avenue Brewing Company
16000 Dillard Drive Suite F, Jersey Village
|Bratwurst
|$7.00
Dog Haus Biergarten
1096 Enclave Pkwy, Houston
|BYO BRATWURST