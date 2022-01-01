Bread pudding in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve bread pudding
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
12806 Gulf Freeway, Houston
|Bread Pudding
|$5.99
Served with bourbon sauce
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
17595 Tomball Pkwy, Houston
|Bread Pudding
|$5.99
Served with bourbon sauce
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
BB's Tex-Orleans
1737 W. 34th St. Ste. 500, Houston
|Half Pan Bread Pudding
|$50.00
Made with New Orleans Famous Leidenheimer bread with a homemade meringue.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD ON THANKSGIVING DAY
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
5475 West Loop South, Houston
|Bread Pudding
|$5.99
Served with bourbon sauce
Gratify Neighborhood Bistro
5212 Morningside Dr, Houston
|Bread Pudding
|$10.00
croissant, caramel, toasted pecans, vanilla ice cream, cinnamon
Ruggles Desserts Cafe
3411 Kirby Dr, Houston
|W. Choco Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Tex-Orleans Food Company
6154 Westheimer Rd., Houston
|Half Pan Bread Pudding
|$50.00
Made with New Orleans Famous Leidenheimer bread with a homemade meringue.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Senate Avenue Brewing Company
16000 Dillard Drive Suite F, Jersey Village
|White Chocolate Bread Pudding W/Bourbon Sauce
|$7.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
BB's Tex-Orleans
3139 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Half Pan Bread Pudding
|$50.00
Made with New Orleans Famous Leidenheimer bread with a homemade meringue.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD ON THANKSGIVING DAY
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
BB's Tex-Orleans
1275 Eldridge Parkway, Houston
|Half Pan Bread Pudding
|$50.00
Made with New Orleans Famous Leidenheimer bread with a homemade meringue.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD ON THANKSGIVING DAY
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
100 Gulfgate Center, Houston
|Bread Pudding
|$5.99
Served with bourbon sauce
The Rouxpour Memorial City
303 MEMORIAL CITY MALL SUITE 604, HOUSTON
|White Chocoloate Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Scratch made & topped with whiskey cream sauce
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Traveler's Table
520 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|New Orleans Bourbon Bread Pudding
|$13.00
salted caramel sauce, pecan praline
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
BB's Tex-Orleans
2701 White Oak Dr, Houston
|Half Pan Bread Pudding
|$50.00
Made with New Orleans Famous Leidenheimer bread with a homemade meringue.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD ON THANKSGIVING DAY
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
BB's Tex-Orleans
6154 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Half Pan Bread Pudding
|$50.00
Made with New Orleans Famous Leidenheimer bread with a homemade meringue.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD ON THANKSGIVING DAY
BB's Tex-Orleans
21440 Tomball Pkwy, Houston
|Half Pan Bread Pudding
|$50.00
Made with New Orleans Famous Leidenheimer bread with a homemade meringue.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD ON THANKSGIVING DAY