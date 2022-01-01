Bread pudding in Houston

Houston restaurants that serve bread pudding

Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen image

 

Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen

12806 Gulf Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bread Pudding$5.99
Served with bourbon sauce
More about Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN

Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen

17595 Tomball Pkwy, Houston

Avg 4.3 (4392 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bread Pudding$5.99
Served with bourbon sauce
More about Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

BB's Tex-Orleans

1737 W. 34th St. Ste. 500, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1603 reviews)
Takeout
Half Pan Bread Pudding$50.00
Made with New Orleans Famous Leidenheimer bread with a homemade meringue.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN

Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen

5475 West Loop South, Houston

Avg 4.2 (5179 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$5.99
Served with bourbon sauce
More about Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
Bread Pudding image

 

Gratify Neighborhood Bistro

5212 Morningside Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding$10.00
croissant, caramel, toasted pecans, vanilla ice cream, cinnamon
More about Gratify Neighborhood Bistro
Ruggles Desserts Cafe image

 

Ruggles Desserts Cafe

3411 Kirby Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
W. Choco Bread Pudding$10.00
More about Ruggles Desserts Cafe
Tex-Orleans Food Company image

 

Tex-Orleans Food Company

6154 Westheimer Rd., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half Pan Bread Pudding$50.00
Made with New Orleans Famous Leidenheimer bread with a homemade meringue.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about Tex-Orleans Food Company
Senate Avenue Brewing Company image

 

Senate Avenue Brewing Company

16000 Dillard Drive Suite F, Jersey Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
White Chocolate Bread Pudding W/Bourbon Sauce$7.00
More about Senate Avenue Brewing Company
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

BB's Tex-Orleans

3139 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 3.5 (501 reviews)
Takeout
Half Pan Bread Pudding$50.00
Made with New Orleans Famous Leidenheimer bread with a homemade meringue.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

BB's Tex-Orleans

1275 Eldridge Parkway, Houston

Avg 4 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Half Pan Bread Pudding$50.00
Made with New Orleans Famous Leidenheimer bread with a homemade meringue.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN

Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen

100 Gulfgate Center, Houston

Avg 4.4 (4305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bread Pudding$5.99
Served with bourbon sauce
More about Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
White Chocoloate Bread Pudding image

 

The Rouxpour Memorial City

303 MEMORIAL CITY MALL SUITE 604, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Chocoloate Bread Pudding$10.00
Scratch made & topped with whiskey cream sauce
More about The Rouxpour Memorial City
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Traveler's Table

520 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.2 (1132 reviews)
Takeout
New Orleans Bourbon Bread Pudding$13.00
salted caramel sauce, pecan praline
More about Traveler's Table
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

BB's Tex-Orleans

2701 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 5 (282 reviews)
Takeout
Half Pan Bread Pudding$50.00
Made with New Orleans Famous Leidenheimer bread with a homemade meringue.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
Xin Chao image

FRENCH FRIES

Xin Chao

2310 Decatur St, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1389 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$7.00
More about Xin Chao
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

BB's Tex-Orleans

6154 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1768 reviews)
Takeout
Half Pan Bread Pudding$50.00
Made with New Orleans Famous Leidenheimer bread with a homemade meringue.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
BB's Tex-Orleans image

 

BB's Tex-Orleans

21440 Tomball Pkwy, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Half Pan Bread Pudding$50.00
Made with New Orleans Famous Leidenheimer bread with a homemade meringue.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans

