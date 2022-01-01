Brisket in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve brisket
Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston
|Brisket Taco.
|$4.99
Smoked brisket topped with chipotle slaw, pickled jalapenos, red onion, cilantro & Mex-Tex barbecue sauce
TACOS
Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
2912 White Oak Dr, Houston
|Brisket Taco.
|$4.99
Smoked brisket topped with chipotle slaw, pickled jalapenos, red onion, cilantro & Mex-Tex barbecue sauce
Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300, Houston
|Brisket Baked Potato
|$12.95
|Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$11.95
|Sliced Brisket Sandwich
|$11.95
TACOS
Tacos A Go Go
3704 Main st, Houston
|Brisket Taco.
|$4.99
Smoked brisket topped with chipotle slaw, pickled jalapenos, red onion, cilantro & Mex-Tex barbecue sauce
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
922 A Holman, Houston
|2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
|Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Mozambik South African Kitchen
5085 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Bunny Chow - Brisket
|$16.00
Though the name implies otherwise, there are no bunnies in bunny chow. It is, rather, a delectable, slow braised curry served in a warm, crusty bread bowl.
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
14620 Northwest Freeway, Houston
|Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
|Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST
3401 W Tc Jester Blvd, Houston
|Brisket Taco.
|$4.99
Smoked brisket topped with chipotle slaw, pickled jalapenos, red onion, cilantro & Mex-Tex barbecue sauce
SANDWICHES
Preslee's
1430 W 19th, Houston
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$13.95
BBQ brisket, shredded jack and cheddar cheeses, BBQ sauce, grilled on Texas toast
Goode Co. Barbeque - Kirby
5109 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Brisket by the Pound
Goode Co. Barbeque - Memorial
8911 Katy Fwy, Houston
|Brisket by the Pound
Goode Co. Barbeque - 290
20102 Northwest Fwy, Houston
|Brisket by the Pound
Kolache Shoppe
1031 Heights Blvd, Houston
|-Brisket, Egg, Cheddar & Jalapeno-
|$4.70
Breakfast Style with Pinkerton's brisket, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese & jalapeno.
PASTRY
Kolache Shoppe
3945 Richmond Ave, Houston
|-Brisket-
|$4.99
Pinkerton's Brisket with BBQ sauce.
Homestead Kitchen and Bar
600 N Shepherd Ste 440, Houston
|Brisket Sandwich
|$15.00
tender smoked brisket, toasted brioche bun, shoestring onions, bbq sauce, pickles, served with fries
Tacos A Go Go - Greenway
3773 Richmond Ave., Houston
|Brisket Taco.
|$4.99
Smoked brisket topped with chipotle slaw, pickled jalapenos, red onion, cilantro & Mex-Tex barbecue sauce