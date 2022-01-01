Brisket in Houston

Houston restaurants that serve brisket

Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA image

 

Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA

910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Taco.$4.99
Smoked brisket topped with chipotle slaw, pickled jalapenos, red onion, cilantro & Mex-Tex barbecue sauce
More about Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS

2912 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 4.6 (3594 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brisket Taco.$4.99
Smoked brisket topped with chipotle slaw, pickled jalapenos, red onion, cilantro & Mex-Tex barbecue sauce
More about Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
Sliced Brisket Sandwich image

 

Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack

3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Baked Potato$12.95
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$11.95
Sliced Brisket Sandwich$11.95
More about Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
Tacos A Go Go image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go

3704 Main st, Houston

Avg 4.5 (5674 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Taco.$4.99
Smoked brisket topped with chipotle slaw, pickled jalapenos, red onion, cilantro & Mex-Tex barbecue sauce
More about Tacos A Go Go
Item pic

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

922 A Holman, Houston

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Mozambik South African Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mozambik South African Kitchen

5085 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (4882 reviews)
Takeout
Bunny Chow - Brisket$16.00
Though the name implies otherwise, there are no bunnies in bunny chow. It is, rather, a delectable, slow braised curry served in a warm, crusty bread bowl.
More about Mozambik South African Kitchen
Brisket image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

14620 Northwest Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST image

 

Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST

3401 W Tc Jester Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brisket Taco.$4.99
Smoked brisket topped with chipotle slaw, pickled jalapenos, red onion, cilantro & Mex-Tex barbecue sauce
More about Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST
Brisket Grilled Cheese image

SANDWICHES

Preslee's

1430 W 19th, Houston

Avg 4.2 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brisket Grilled Cheese$13.95
BBQ brisket, shredded jack and cheddar cheeses, BBQ sauce, grilled on Texas toast
More about Preslee's
Brisket by the Pound image

 

Goode Co. Barbeque - Kirby

5109 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket by the Pound
More about Goode Co. Barbeque - Kirby
Brisket by the Pound image

 

Goode Co. Barbeque - Memorial

8911 Katy Fwy, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket by the Pound
More about Goode Co. Barbeque - Memorial
Brisket by the Pound image

 

Goode Co. Barbeque - 290

20102 Northwest Fwy, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket by the Pound
More about Goode Co. Barbeque - 290
-Brisket, Egg, Cheddar & Jalapeno- image

 

Kolache Shoppe

1031 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (961 reviews)
Takeout
-Brisket, Egg, Cheddar & Jalapeno-$4.70
Breakfast Style with Pinkerton's brisket, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese & jalapeno.
More about Kolache Shoppe
Kolache Shoppe image

PASTRY

Kolache Shoppe

3945 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4.7 (1629 reviews)
Takeout
-Brisket-$4.99
Pinkerton's Brisket with BBQ sauce.
More about Kolache Shoppe
Restaurant banner

 

Homestead Kitchen and Bar

600 N Shepherd Ste 440, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Sandwich$15.00
tender smoked brisket, toasted brioche bun, shoestring onions, bbq sauce, pickles, served with fries
More about Homestead Kitchen and Bar
Consumer pic

 

Tacos A Go Go - Greenway

3773 Richmond Ave., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Taco.$4.99
Smoked brisket topped with chipotle slaw, pickled jalapenos, red onion, cilantro & Mex-Tex barbecue sauce
More about Tacos A Go Go - Greenway

