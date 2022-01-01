Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brulee in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve brulee

Candelari's Pizzeria Houston image

 

Candelari's Pizzeria Houston

2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
To Go Creme Brulee$9.00
House-made Creme Brulee$9.00
More about Candelari's Pizzeria Houston
Crème Brulee Crêpe image

 

Coco Crepes Rice Village

2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crème Brulee Crêpe$8.95
Creme Brulee and Strawberries topped with Caramelized Sugar, Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Sauce
More about Coco Crepes Rice Village
The Nash image

 

The Nash

1111 Rusk St, Suite 172, Houston

Avg 4.4 (314 reviews)
Takeout
Creme Brulee$10.00
brandied Orange Creme Brule, whip cream, orange segments, orange zest
More about The Nash
Crème Brulee Crepe image

 

CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee

218 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crème Brulee Crepe$10.95
Creme Brulee and Strawberries topped with Caramelized Sugar, Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Sauce
More about CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay on the Green

1515 Dallas Street, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1929 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crème Brulee$8.00
Vanilla custard dusted with raw sugar and torched. Garnished with berries
More about Hearsay on the Green
Karbach Brewing image

 

Karbach Brewing

2032 Karbach Street, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
First Runnings Creme Brulee$8.00
Made with First Runnings Reduction and garnished with Mixed Berries
More about Karbach Brewing
Ruggles Desserts Cafe image

 

Ruggles Desserts Cafe

3411 Kirby Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Creeme Brulee Chocolate Cheesecake$10.00
More about Ruggles Desserts Cafe
Lulu's River Oaks image

 

Lulu's River Oaks

2518 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Special - Crème Brule$14.00
More about Lulu's River Oaks
Vinoteca Poscol image

 

Vinoteca Poscol

608 Westheimer Rd., Houston

Avg 4.8 (978 reviews)
Takeout
tiramisu brulee$7.00
More about Vinoteca Poscol
Creme Brulee image

 

Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee

114 VINTAGE PARK BLVD., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creme Brulee$10.95
Creme Brulee and Strawberries topped with Caramelized Sugar, Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Sauce
More about Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay Market Square

218 Travis Street, Houston

Avg 4.2 (4669 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crème Brulee$8.00
Vanilla custard dusted with raw sugar and torched. Garnished with berries
More about Hearsay Market Square
Kin Dee Thai Cuisine image

 

Kin Dee Thai Cuisine

1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Tea Cream Brulee$10.00
More about Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
Max's Wine Dive image

 

Max's Wine Dive

214 Fairview St #2, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Daily Creme Brulee$9.00
More about Max's Wine Dive
Item pic

 

The Waffle Bus

1540 W Alabama St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Strawberry Irish Cream Creme Brulee$7.99
rich custard with caramelized sugar and sliced strawberries topped with powdered sugar
More about The Waffle Bus
Item pic

 

The Waffle Bus

1835 N. Shepherd Dr. Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Irish Cream Creme Brulee$7.99
rich custard with caramelized sugar and sliced strawberries topped with powdered sugar
More about The Waffle Bus
Item pic

 

Anonymous Eats

3701 Kirby Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Creme Brulee$8.00
More about Anonymous Eats
Item pic

 

Take The Cake

5700 Hwy 6 N #250, Houton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crème Brulee$5.85
More about Take The Cake

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Cheese Fries

Buffalo Wings

Greek Salad

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Sliders

Italian Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston