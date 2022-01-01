Brulee in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve brulee
Candelari's Pizzeria Houston
2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston
|To Go Creme Brulee
|$9.00
|House-made Creme Brulee
|$9.00
Coco Crepes Rice Village
2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston
|Crème Brulee Crêpe
|$8.95
Creme Brulee and Strawberries topped with Caramelized Sugar, Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Sauce
The Nash
1111 Rusk St, Suite 172, Houston
|Creme Brulee
|$10.00
brandied Orange Creme Brule, whip cream, orange segments, orange zest
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
218 Gray Street, Houston
|Crème Brulee Crepe
|$10.95
Creme Brulee and Strawberries topped with Caramelized Sugar, Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Sauce
Hearsay on the Green
1515 Dallas Street, Houston
|Crème Brulee
|$8.00
Vanilla custard dusted with raw sugar and torched. Garnished with berries
Karbach Brewing
2032 Karbach Street, HOUSTON
|First Runnings Creme Brulee
|$8.00
Made with First Runnings Reduction and garnished with Mixed Berries
Ruggles Desserts Cafe
3411 Kirby Dr, Houston
|Creeme Brulee Chocolate Cheesecake
|$10.00
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
114 VINTAGE PARK BLVD., Houston
|Creme Brulee
|$10.95
Creme Brulee and Strawberries topped with Caramelized Sugar, Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Sauce
Hearsay Market Square
218 Travis Street, Houston
|Crème Brulee
|$8.00
Vanilla custard dusted with raw sugar and torched. Garnished with berries
Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston
|Thai Tea Cream Brulee
|$10.00
The Waffle Bus
1540 W Alabama St, Houston
|Strawberry Irish Cream Creme Brulee
|$7.99
rich custard with caramelized sugar and sliced strawberries topped with powdered sugar
The Waffle Bus
1835 N. Shepherd Dr. Suite A, Houston
|Strawberry Irish Cream Creme Brulee
|$7.99
rich custard with caramelized sugar and sliced strawberries topped with powdered sugar