Buffalo burgers in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve buffalo burgers
More about Adair Kitchen - West University
Adair Kitchen - West University
5176 Buffalo Speedway, Houston
|Kitchen Burger - Buffalo
|$14.00
Buﬀalo burgers come on our egg bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. (Pictured with cheese added)
|$15.00
More about Adair Kitchen
Adair Kitchen
5161 San Felipe street, Houston
|Kitchen Burger - Buffalo
|$14.00
|Kitchen Burger - Buffalo
|$15.00
