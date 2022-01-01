Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo burgers in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve buffalo burgers

Item pic

 

Adair Kitchen - West University

5176 Buffalo Speedway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kitchen Burger - Buffalo$14.00
Buﬀalo burgers come on our egg bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. (Pictured with cheese added)
Kitchen Burger - Buffalo$15.00
Buﬀalo burgers come on our egg bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. (pictured with cheese added)
More about Adair Kitchen - West University
Item pic

 

Adair Kitchen

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kitchen Burger - Buffalo$14.00
Buﬀalo burgers come on our egg bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. (Pictured with cheese added)
Kitchen Burger - Buffalo$15.00
Buﬀalo burgers come on our egg bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. (pictured with cheese added)
More about Adair Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Joy Love Burgers - Brittmoore

6507 Brittmoore Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Burger$10.95
More about Joy Love Burgers - Brittmoore

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Chimichangas

Pineapple Fried Rice

Shrimp Spring Rolls

Chamomile Tea

Milkshakes

Pad Thai

Pancakes

Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston