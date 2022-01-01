Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Frank's Grill
1915 Mangum Rd, Houston
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.45
Christian's Tailgate West U
5114 kirby drive, houston
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
2820 white oak drive, houston
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Southern Yankee
1312 W. Alabama, Houston
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Crispy chicken breast in buffalo sauce, gorgonzola cream, lettuce, tomato, mayo, challah bun, beer-battered fries.
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
2000 bagby st 106, houston
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor
1010 highway 6 N, houston
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Ginger Kale
6104 Hermann Park Dr, Houston
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Spicy & tangy breaded chicken strips, coleslaw, pickles, & white cheddar on a buttered bun.