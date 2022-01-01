Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Houston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Houston restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Frank's Grill

1915 Mangum Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2821 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.45
More about Frank's Grill
Christian's Tailgate West U image

 

Christian's Tailgate West U

5114 kirby drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Christian's Tailgate West U
Item pic

 

Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill

2820 white oak drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
Southern Yankee image

 

Southern Yankee

1312 W. Alabama, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Crispy chicken breast in buffalo sauce, gorgonzola cream, lettuce, tomato, mayo, challah bun, beer-battered fries.
More about Southern Yankee
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Preslee's

1430 W 19th, Houston

Avg 4.2 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.90
More about Preslee's
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown image

 

Christian's Tailgate - Midtown

2000 bagby st 106, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor

1010 highway 6 N, houston

Avg 3.8 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich image

 

Ginger Kale

6104 Hermann Park Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Spicy & tangy breaded chicken strips, coleslaw, pickles, & white cheddar on a buttered bun.
More about Ginger Kale
Item pic

 

Burger Nation NASA

1400 E Nasa Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pop-Ur Eyes Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$5.98
Inspired by the war of Chicken Sandwiches...Crispy fried juicy chicken breast drenched in Buffalo sauce, served with Swiss cheese on our famous Sweet Sourdough Bun
More about Burger Nation NASA

