Buffalo chicken wraps in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
More about Urban American Kitchen - Urban American Kitchen
WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Urban American Kitchen - Urban American Kitchen
14008 Memorial Drive, Houston
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Frank's sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, diced avocado, blue cheese crumbles in a ranch sauce rolled in a tortilla wrap
More about Local Table - Garden Oaks
Local Table - Garden Oaks
2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON
|Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Whole wheat tortilla, mixed lettuce, cherry tomatoes, feta jalapeno ranch
More about HS Green
HS Green
5092 Richmond Ave,, Houston
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.49
Crispy chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, celery, red onion with jalapeno ranch dressing