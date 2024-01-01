Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Urban American Kitchen image

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Urban American Kitchen - Urban American Kitchen

14008 Memorial Drive, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Frank's sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, diced avocado, blue cheese crumbles in a ranch sauce rolled in a tortilla wrap
More about Urban American Kitchen - Urban American Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Local Table - Garden Oaks

2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Whole wheat tortilla, mixed lettuce, cherry tomatoes, feta jalapeno ranch
More about Local Table - Garden Oaks
Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

 

HS Green

5092 Richmond Ave,, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.49
Crispy chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, celery, red onion with jalapeno ranch dressing
More about HS Green
Banner pic

 

LuLoo's Day & Night

1223 West 34th Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Karaage • Shrettuce • Tomato • Coleslaw • Ranch • Grilled Flour Tortilla
More about LuLoo's Day & Night

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

California Salad

Veggie Sandwiches

Fish Salad

Steamed Dumplings

Caprese Salad

Honey Chicken

French Fries

Jerk Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

No reviews yet

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (205 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (280 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (505 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston