Burritos in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve burritos
More about The Tasting Room
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
The Tasting Room
818 Town and Country Blvd., Houston
|B Short Rib Burrito
More about The Taco Stand
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
The Taco Stand
2018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Burrito w/meat
|$8.99
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro
|Supreme Burrito
|$9.99
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream
More about Cascabel Mexican Vegan
Cascabel Mexican Vegan
1415 Murray Bay St, Houston
|Burrito
|$9.36
Your choice of meat, spanish or cilantro corn rice, refried pinto beans, crema, tomato, shredded lettuce, & avocado all bundled up in a homemade flour tortilla