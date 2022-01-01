Burritos in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve burritos

The Tasting Room image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

The Tasting Room

818 Town and Country Blvd., Houston

Avg 3.8 (695 reviews)
Takeout
B Short Rib Burrito
More about The Tasting Room
Burrito image

 

Veegos

10932 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (2040 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito$10.00
More about Veegos
Burrito w/meat image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

The Taco Stand

2018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito w/meat$8.99
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro
Supreme Burrito$9.99
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream
More about The Taco Stand
Burrito image

 

Cascabel Mexican Vegan

1415 Murray Bay St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1377 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito$9.36
Your choice of meat, spanish or cilantro corn rice, refried pinto beans, crema, tomato, shredded lettuce, & avocado all bundled up in a homemade flour tortilla
More about Cascabel Mexican Vegan
Pena's Donuts & Diner image

 

Pena's Donuts & Diner

10555 Pearland Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito$4.85
More about Pena's Donuts & Diner
Max's Wine Dive image

 

Max's Wine Dive

4720 Washington Ave., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
B Short Rib Burrito
More about Max's Wine Dive
Max's Wine Dive image

 

Max's Wine Dive

214 Fairview St #2, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
B Short Rib Burrito
More about Max's Wine Dive

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Pies

Ceviche

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Enchiladas

Pudding

Garlic Cheese Bread

Seafood Gumbo

Hot Chocolate

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Upper Kirby

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston