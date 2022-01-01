Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve cake

CRISP wine-beer-eatery image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

CRISP wine-beer-eatery

2220 Bevis St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (2100 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Strawberry Cream Cake$8.00
More about CRISP wine-beer-eatery
Candelari's Pizzeria Houston image

 

Candelari's Pizzeria Houston

2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Olive Oil Cake$9.00
Chocolate Hazelnut Cake GF$9.00
More about Candelari's Pizzeria Houston
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

4870 Beechnut St., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Cream Cake$8.00
Sweet cream cake with coconut, pecans, and cream cheese frosting.
Carrot Cake$8.00
Studded with raisins, walnuts, and pineapple, and finished with a smooth cream cheese icing.
Red Velvet Cake$8.00
Red velvet cake layered with chocolate ganache filling, and frosted with a tangy cream cheese icing.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Item pic

 

Coco Crepes Rice Village

2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$4.99
Flourless Choco. Cake$4.95
Chocolate Eruption Cake$6.50
More about Coco Crepes Rice Village
Boomtown Coffee image

 

Boomtown Coffee

242 W 19th St, Houston

Avg 4 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Coffee Cake$3.00
Not too sweet, great for dipping into coffee.
More about Boomtown Coffee
Item pic

 

Zoa Moroccan

4710 Lillian St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Marble Pound Cake$2.50
Potato Cake
Lemon Pound Cake$2.50
More about Zoa Moroccan
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston

519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (1733 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Red Velvet Cheese Cake$12.00
Amazing consistency of cheese cake mixed with your favorite red velvet cake!
Red Velvet Cake$9.00
Chocolate Lava Cake$9.00
Amazing chocolate cake with a chocolate center!
More about Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston
Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$7.00
Molten Lava Cake$8.00
White & Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake$7.00
More about Local Table
Canary - Montrose image

 

Canary

1953 Montrose Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mini Pound Cake$4.50
More about Canary
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Carrot Cake Cupcake$4.00
Vegan carrot cake cupcake with coconut "cream cheese" icing
More about Local Foods
Item pic

DONUTS

Voodoo Doughnut

3715 Washington Avenue, Houston

Avg 4.7 (3261 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Plain Cake$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
Blueberry Cake$1.25
Blueberry cake doughnut with a glaze.
Peanut Cake$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting and peanuts.
More about Voodoo Doughnut
Item pic

 

Kata Robata Sushi + Grill

3600 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Cake with Pear Cream$8.00
buckwheat, almond,
More about Kata Robata Sushi + Grill
Item pic

 

Common Bond On The Go

3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Opera Cake$6.50
Apple Coffee Cake$10.00
More about Common Bond On The Go
Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack image

 

Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack

3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sock it To Me Cake$6.00
Chocolate Cake$6.00
Strawberry Cake$6.00
More about Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Slowpokes

2925 Richmond Ave., Houston

Avg 4.6 (444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cake Ball$1.75
More about Slowpokes
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

5727 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Cream Cake$8.00
Sweet cream cake with coconut, pecans, and cream cheese frosting.
Red Velvet Cake$8.00
Red velvet cake layered with chocolate ganache filling, and frosted with a tangy cream cheese icing.
Carrot Cake$8.00
Studded with raisins, walnuts, and pineapple, and finished with a smooth cream cheese icing.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro

2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Opera Cake$7.00
Apple Coffee Cake$10.00
cinnamon coffee cake layered with granny smith apple filling, topped with sliced granny smith apples and cinnamon streusel
Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake$12.00
dark chocolate coffee cake, topped with a layer of dulce de leche and crunchy chocolate streusel
More about Common Bond Bistro
Item pic

 

CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee

218 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu Cake Cup$4.95
Carrot Cake$10.95
Red Velvet Cake Cup$4.95
More about CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
Lasagna House image

PIZZA • SALADS

Lasagna House

13306 Westheimer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1103 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$6.95
Tiramisu Cake$6.95
Chocolate Mousse Cake$6.95
More about Lasagna House
Consumer pic

 

Vinny's/Indianola/Miss Carousel

1201 St Emanuel, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chocolate cake$6.00
three layer chocolate cake with chocolate icing
More about Vinny's/Indianola/Miss Carousel
Relish Restaurant & Bar image

GRILL

Relish Restaurant & Bar

2810 Westhiemer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake (slice)$6.00
carrot cake, cream cheese frosting, Bulliet Bourbon glaze
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$34.00
Old Bay, remoulade, greens, tomatoes, crispy breadcrumbs
More about Relish Restaurant & Bar
Brasil image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brasil

2604 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 3.4 (1652 reviews)
Takeout
Sour Cream Coffee Cake$4.00
Chocolate Cake$9.00
German Chocolate Cake$9.00
More about Brasil
Local Foods image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Foods

2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (5416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Compartes Cake & Sprinkles$8.50
Darby Family Farms Cotton Candy, Bday Cake$6.00
More about Local Foods
Item pic

SANDWICHES

EggHaus Gourmet

2042 E TC Jester, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Pound Cake$3.00
Blueberry Pound Cake$3.00
Coffee Cake$3.00
More about EggHaus Gourmet
Item pic

DIM SUM

One Dim Sum

510 Gray St., Houston

Avg 4.1 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Pan Fried Tunip Cake$6.50
More about One Dim Sum
Item pic

 

Common Bond On The Go

2850 Fannin St Ste 100, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Opera Cake$6.50
More about Common Bond On The Go
Item pic

 

Armandos

2630 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Crab Cake$20.00
Crab meat mixed with chopped poblano and red bell peppers, coated with panko bread crumbs, served with roasted red pepper sauce
More about Armandos
Urban American Kitchen image

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Urban American Kitchen

14008 Memorial Drive, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about Urban American Kitchen
Chocolate Raspberry Cake image

 

Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro

8728 Westpark Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Raspberry Cake$40.00
chocolate cake willed with chocolate raspberry mousse & ganache, finished with vanilla buttercream & ganache drip
Vanilla Cake$40.00
vanilla cake filled and finished with vanilla buttercream
Confetti Cake$46.00
confetti cake filled and finished with vanilla buttercream
More about Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro
Killen's Heights image

 

Killen's Heights

101 Heights Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$11.00
Brandy Cake$12.00
Strawberry Cake$12.00
More about Killen's Heights

