Cake in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve cake
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
CRISP wine-beer-eatery
2220 Bevis St, Houston
|Strawberry Cream Cake
|$8.00
Candelari's Pizzeria Houston
2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston
|Lemon Olive Oil Cake
|$9.00
|Chocolate Hazelnut Cake GF
|$9.00
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
4870 Beechnut St., Houston
|Italian Cream Cake
|$8.00
Sweet cream cake with coconut, pecans, and cream cheese frosting.
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Studded with raisins, walnuts, and pineapple, and finished with a smooth cream cheese icing.
|Red Velvet Cake
|$8.00
Red velvet cake layered with chocolate ganache filling, and frosted with a tangy cream cheese icing.
Coco Crepes Rice Village
2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston
|Carrot Cake
|$4.99
|Flourless Choco. Cake
|$4.95
|Chocolate Eruption Cake
|$6.50
Boomtown Coffee
242 W 19th St, Houston
|Coffee Cake
|$3.00
Not too sweet, great for dipping into coffee.
Zoa Moroccan
4710 Lillian St, Houston
|Marble Pound Cake
|$2.50
|Potato Cake
|Lemon Pound Cake
|$2.50
FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston
519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON
|Red Velvet Cheese Cake
|$12.00
Amazing consistency of cheese cake mixed with your favorite red velvet cake!
|Red Velvet Cake
|$9.00
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$9.00
Amazing chocolate cake with a chocolate center!
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
|Molten Lava Cake
|$8.00
|White & Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$7.00
Local Foods
714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON
|Vegan Carrot Cake Cupcake
|$4.00
Vegan carrot cake cupcake with coconut "cream cheese" icing
DONUTS
Voodoo Doughnut
3715 Washington Avenue, Houston
|Chocolate Plain Cake
|$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
|Blueberry Cake
|$1.25
Blueberry cake doughnut with a glaze.
|Peanut Cake
|$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting and peanuts.
Kata Robata Sushi + Grill
3600 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Blueberry Cake with Pear Cream
|$8.00
buckwheat, almond,
Common Bond On The Go
3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Opera Cake
|$6.50
|Apple Coffee Cake
|$10.00
Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300, Houston
|Sock it To Me Cake
|$6.00
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.00
|Strawberry Cake
|$6.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Slowpokes
2925 Richmond Ave., Houston
|Cake Ball
|$1.75
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
5727 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Italian Cream Cake
|$8.00
Sweet cream cake with coconut, pecans, and cream cheese frosting.
|Red Velvet Cake
|$8.00
Red velvet cake layered with chocolate ganache filling, and frosted with a tangy cream cheese icing.
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Studded with raisins, walnuts, and pineapple, and finished with a smooth cream cheese icing.
Common Bond Bistro
2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Opera Cake
|$7.00
|Apple Coffee Cake
|$10.00
cinnamon coffee cake layered with granny smith apple filling, topped with sliced granny smith apples and cinnamon streusel
|Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake
|$12.00
dark chocolate coffee cake, topped with a layer of dulce de leche and crunchy chocolate streusel
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
218 Gray Street, Houston
|Tiramisu Cake Cup
|$4.95
|Carrot Cake
|$10.95
|Red Velvet Cake Cup
|$4.95
PIZZA • SALADS
Lasagna House
13306 Westheimer, Houston
|Carrot Cake
|$6.95
|Tiramisu Cake
|$6.95
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$6.95
Vinny's/Indianola/Miss Carousel
1201 St Emanuel, Houston
|chocolate cake
|$6.00
three layer chocolate cake with chocolate icing
GRILL
Relish Restaurant & Bar
2810 Westhiemer, Houston
|Carrot Cake (slice)
|$6.00
carrot cake, cream cheese frosting, Bulliet Bourbon glaze
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
|$34.00
Old Bay, remoulade, greens, tomatoes, crispy breadcrumbs
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Brasil
2604 Dunlavy St, Houston
|Sour Cream Coffee Cake
|$4.00
|Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
|German Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local Foods
2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston
|Compartes Cake & Sprinkles
|$8.50
|Darby Family Farms Cotton Candy, Bday Cake
|$6.00
SANDWICHES
EggHaus Gourmet
2042 E TC Jester, Houston
|Strawberry Pound Cake
|$3.00
|Blueberry Pound Cake
|$3.00
|Coffee Cake
|$3.00
Armandos
2630 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Chipotle Crab Cake
|$20.00
Crab meat mixed with chopped poblano and red bell peppers, coated with panko bread crumbs, served with roasted red pepper sauce
WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Urban American Kitchen
14008 Memorial Drive, Houston
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro
8728 Westpark Dr, Houston
|Chocolate Raspberry Cake
|$40.00
chocolate cake willed with chocolate raspberry mousse & ganache, finished with vanilla buttercream & ganache drip
|Vanilla Cake
|$40.00
vanilla cake filled and finished with vanilla buttercream
|Confetti Cake
|$46.00
confetti cake filled and finished with vanilla buttercream