Cake shakes in Houston

Houston restaurants that serve cake shakes
Katz's - Galleria - 5930 Westheimer Rd
5930 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|7 Layer Cake Shake for 2
|$19.99
Our HUGE 7 layer chocolate cake blended with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge and milk to make a delicious Cake Shake for 2!
Byrd's Hot Chicken
13341 Westheimer Road STE A2, Houston
|CHOCOLATE CAKE SHAKE
|$6.99
Yummy cake blended with hand-scooped ice cream topped with ice cream.
|VANILLA CAKE SHAKE
|$6.99
Yummy cake blended with hand-scooped ice cream topped with ice cream.
|STRAWBERRY CAKE SHAKE
|$6.99
Yummy cake blended with hand-scooped ice cream topped with ice cream.