Cake shakes in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve cake shakes

Katz's - Galleria - 5930 Westheimer Rd

5930 Westheimer Rd, Houston

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
7 Layer Cake Shake for 2$19.99
Our HUGE 7 layer chocolate cake blended with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge and milk to make a delicious Cake Shake for 2!
Byrd's Hot Chicken

13341 Westheimer Road STE A2, Houston

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHOCOLATE CAKE SHAKE$6.99
Yummy cake blended with hand-scooped ice cream topped with ice cream.
VANILLA CAKE SHAKE$6.99
Yummy cake blended with hand-scooped ice cream topped with ice cream.
STRAWBERRY CAKE SHAKE$6.99
Yummy cake blended with hand-scooped ice cream topped with ice cream.
