Cannellonis in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve cannellonis
Vinny's Pizza
1201 St Emanuel, Houston
|Italian Sausage Cannelloni
|$13.95
Manicotti pasta filled with Italian Sausage and Ricotta mixture, served with roasted angel sweet tomatoes and zucchini tossed in Pomodoro Sauce.
PIZZA • PASTA
Coppa Osteria
5210 Morningside Dr, Houston
|Cannelloni
|$29.00
lobster, shrimp, ricotta, bell pepper, parmesan cream
COLLINA'S ITALIAN CAFE
8800 Katy Freeway, Houston
|Vegetable Cannelloni
|$12.99
Fresh vegetables, garlic, four cheeses and sugo sauce
Ray's Italian Kitchen - 1303 NASA Road 1
1303 NASA Road 1, Houston
|Chicken Cannelloni
|$18.00
Vinoteca Poscól
608 Westheimer Rd., Houston
|cannelloni, broccoli, tomato & reggiano
|$16.00