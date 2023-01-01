Cannellonis in Houston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Vinny's Pizza

1201 St Emanuel, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Sausage Cannelloni$13.95
Manicotti pasta filled with Italian Sausage and Ricotta mixture, served with roasted angel sweet tomatoes and zucchini tossed in Pomodoro Sauce.
More about Vinny's Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Coppa Osteria

5210 Morningside Dr, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cannelloni$29.00
lobster, shrimp, ricotta, bell pepper, parmesan cream
More about Coppa Osteria
Banner pic

 

COLLINA'S ITALIAN CAFE

8800 Katy Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Cannelloni$12.99
Fresh vegetables, garlic, four cheeses and sugo sauce
More about COLLINA'S ITALIAN CAFE
Consumer pic

 

Ray's Italian Kitchen - 1303 NASA Road 1

1303 NASA Road 1, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Cannelloni$18.00
More about Ray's Italian Kitchen - 1303 NASA Road 1
Vinoteca Poscol image

 

Vinoteca Poscól

608 Westheimer Rd., Houston

Avg 4.8 (978 reviews)
Takeout
cannelloni, broccoli, tomato & reggiano$16.00
More about Vinoteca Poscól
Triola's Kitchen image

 

Triola's Kitchen

4606 N Main St, Houston

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Prime Tenderloin Cannelloni$28.00
Prime Beef Tenderloin, Mascarpone & Parmesan Cheese rolled in Pasta sheet and topped with Marinara Demi & Mozzarella. Calories 426, Fat 11g, Protein 31g, Cholesterol 179mg, Carb 18g, Sodium 558mg
More about Triola's Kitchen

