Cannolis in Houston

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
4870 Beechnut St., Houston
|Italian Cannoli
|$5.00
An Italian handcrafted pastry shell filled with fresh ricotta cheese and chocolate.
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
5727 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Italian Cannoli
|$5.00
|Italian Cannoli Tray (10pc)
|$30.00
Russo's New York Pizzeria
13126 FM 1960 W, Houston
|Italian Cannoli
|$5.00
Impero Italiano
14028 Memorial Dr., Houston
|Mini Cannoli Cioccolato Bianco o Fondente
|$7.00
One mini white chocolate cannolo and one mini dark chocolate cannolo filled with goat ricotta imported from Sicily.