Cannolis in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

4870 Beechnut St., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Cannoli$5.00
An Italian handcrafted pastry shell filled with fresh ricotta cheese and chocolate.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

5727 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Cannoli$5.00
An Italian handcrafted pastry shell filled with fresh ricotta cheese and chocolate.
Italian Cannoli Tray (10pc)$30.00
An Italian handcrafted pastry shell filled
with fresh ricotta cheese and chocolate.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria

13126 FM 1960 W, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Cannoli$5.00
An Italian handcrafted pastry shell filled with fresh ricotta cheese and chocolate.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria
Item pic

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Impero Italiano

14028 Memorial Dr., Houston

Avg 4.7 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mini Cannoli Cioccolato Bianco o Fondente$7.00
One mini white chocolate cannolo and one mini dark chocolate cannolo filled with goat ricotta imported from Sicily.
More about Impero Italiano
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

306 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Cannoli$5.00
An Italian handcrafted pastry shell filled with fresh ricotta cheese and chocolate.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

