Cappuccino in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve cappuccino
My Life Cafe 1
13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston
|Hot Cappuccino
Dark, rich espresso lies in wait under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick milk foam
Coco Crepes Rice Village
2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston
|Cappuccino
Espresso and steamed milk with a thick layer of milk foam on top
Boomtown Coffee
242 W 19th St, Houston
|Cappuccino
|$3.75
Espresso shot with 4oz of steamed milk. A bit foamier than a flat white.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Slowpokes
2925 Richmond Ave., Houston
|Cappuccino
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
2420 Rice Blvd, Houston
|*Cappuccino
|$3.95
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
218 Gray Street, Houston
|Cappuccino
Espresso and steamed milk with a thick layer of milk foam on top
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local Foods
2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
El Rey Taqueria
9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston
|Cappuccino: DOUBLE
|$3.50
Active Passion
803 Usener Street, Houston
|Cappuccino
|$4.25
Double shot of espresso with 4oz steamed milk foam
Tinys Milk & Cookies
3636 Rice Boulevard, Houston
|Iced Cappuccino
|$5.00
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
Common Bond On The Go
2229 San Felipe St, Ste 150, Houston
|Cappuccino
|$3.25
My Life Cafe 2
10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston
|Hot Cappuccino
Dark, rich espresso lies in wait under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick milk foam
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
233 N. Loop West, Houston
|Cappuccino: DOUBLE
|$3.50
Agnes Cafe & Provisions
2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
espresso, steamed milk
Tacos A Go Go - Greenway
3773 Richmond Ave., Houston
|Cappuccino
|$3.95
Common Bond On The Go
7680 Katy Freeway Suite 300, Houston
|Cappuccino
|$3.25
