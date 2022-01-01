Caprese salad in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve caprese salad
Local Foods Heights
714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON
|Caprese Chicken Salad (Daily Special)
|$16.00
Charred chicken, Tomato, House mozzarella, Arugula, Fresno pepper pesto, Balsamic aioli
High Tower Cafe - West Loop S
1233 W. Loop South, Houston
|Caprese Salad
|$9.99
Mixed Greens, Mozzarella, Tomato, Croutons, Balsamic Vinaigrette.
High Tower cafe - Park Ten
16290 Katy Freeway, Houston
|Caprese Salad
|$9.99
Mixed Greens, Mozzarella, Tomato, Croutons, Balsamic Vinaigrette.
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Impero Italiano
14028 Memorial Dr., Houston
|Caprese Salad
|$18.00
Sliced tomato with mozzarella and a drizzling of balsamic vinegar reduction, EVOO and fresh basil.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southern Yankee Beer Company - 930 FM 1960, Suite G
930 FM 1960, Suite G, Houston
|Caprese Salad
|$10.00
Fresh heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, Italian seasoning, drizzled with olive oil & aged balsamic vinegar.
Triola's Kitchen
4606 N Main St, Houston
|Tomato Caprese Salad
|$12.00
Mixed Greens with Roma Tomatoes, Basil Leaves and Fresh Mozzarella. With Grilled Chicken and Chef Franks House Dressing.
Bocca Italian Kitchen/Lupo Pizzeria
250 Assay Suite 100, Houston
|Caprese Salad
|$14.00