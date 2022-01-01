Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve caprese salad

Local Foods image

 

Local Foods Heights

714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Chicken Salad (Daily Special)$16.00
Charred chicken, Tomato, House mozzarella, Arugula, Fresno pepper pesto, Balsamic aioli
More about Local Foods Heights
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe - West Loop S

1233 W. Loop South, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Salad$9.99
Mixed Greens, Mozzarella, Tomato, Croutons, Balsamic Vinaigrette.
More about High Tower Cafe - West Loop S
Item pic

 

High Tower cafe - Park Ten

16290 Katy Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Salad$9.99
Mixed Greens, Mozzarella, Tomato, Croutons, Balsamic Vinaigrette.
More about High Tower cafe - Park Ten
Item pic

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Impero Italiano

14028 Memorial Dr., Houston

Avg 4.7 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caprese Salad$18.00
Sliced tomato with mozzarella and a drizzling of balsamic vinegar reduction, EVOO and fresh basil.
More about Impero Italiano
Southern Yankee image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southern Yankee Beer Company - 930 FM 1960, Suite G

930 FM 1960, Suite G, Houston

Avg 4.8 (390 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Salad$10.00
Fresh heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, Italian seasoning, drizzled with olive oil & aged balsamic vinegar.
More about Southern Yankee Beer Company - 930 FM 1960, Suite G
Triola's Kitchen image

 

Triola's Kitchen

4606 N Main St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Caprese Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens with Roma Tomatoes, Basil Leaves and Fresh Mozzarella. With Grilled Chicken and Chef Franks House Dressing.
More about Triola's Kitchen
Bocca image

 

Bocca Italian Kitchen/Lupo Pizzeria

250 Assay Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caprese Salad$14.00
More about Bocca Italian Kitchen/Lupo Pizzeria
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe - San Felipe

5599 San Felipe, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Salad$9.99
Mixed Greens, Mozzarella, Tomato, Croutons, Balsamic Vinaigrette.
More about High Tower Cafe - San Felipe

