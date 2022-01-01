Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve carne asada

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

14006 Memorial, Houston

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Dinner$24.95
Black Angus Skirt Steak served with Pico d Gallo, Guacamole, homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
More about Los Tios
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

Rey del Pollo

13419 Woodforest Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos Carne Asada$12.99
Carne asada, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno.
More about Rey del Pollo
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

5161 San Felipe St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Dinner$24.95
Black Angus Skirt Steak served with Pico d Gallo, Guacamole, homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
More about Los Tios
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

El Rey Taqueria

9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1893 reviews)
Takeout
46. Carne Asada Plate$14.99
Carne Asada steak served with Mexican rice, grilled onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, re-fried or charro beans & tortillas
More about El Rey Taqueria
FRENCH FRIES

Mi Pueblito

9425 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4.2 (775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Arepa Con Carne Asada$7.55
Grilled corn patty with grilled steak
Arepa Con Carne Asada Y Queso$7.95
Grilled corn patty with grill steak and cheese
Carne Asada Con Dos Acompañamientos$16.11
Grilled steak served with two sides orders
More about Mi Pueblito
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby

5015 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada, 10oz$30.00
Skirt steak grilled over mesquite with toreados, cebollitas, salsa and homemade tortillas.
More about Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cabo Baja Tacos & Burritos

4520 Washington Ave., Houston

Avg 4.8 (260 reviews)
Carne Asada Taco$3.95
Grilled Steak, Onion, Cilantro, Guacamole, Mild Salsa.
More about Cabo Baja Tacos & Burritos
Cantina Barba

3701 N Main St,, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada$4.25
Marinated & grilled skirt steak topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
More about Cantina Barba
The Original Ninfa's

2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.6 (7099 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada$36.00
Grilled Beef Skirt Steak Served with Potatoes, Onions, and Guajillo Chipotle Cream Sauce
More about The Original Ninfa's
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

233 N. Loop West, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
46. Carne Asada Plate$14.99
Carne Asada steak served with Mexican rice, grilled onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, re-fried or charro beans & tortillas
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

Rey del Pollo

10092 Kleckley Dr, Houston

Avg 4.5 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Plato de Carne Asada
Carne Asada. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.
Nachos Carne Asada$12.99
Carne asada, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno.
More about Rey del Pollo
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

Rey del Pollo

6106 Telephone Rd, Houston

Avg 4.1 (202 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos Carne Asada$12.99
Carne asada, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno.
Plato de Carne Asada
Carne Asada. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.
Tostada de Carne Asada$12.99
Carne Asada, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and tomato. With a jalapeno on the side.
More about Rey del Pollo
Ninfa's

14737 Memorial Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada$28.00
Thin Sliced Charbroiled Outside Skirt (Beef Fajita Steak), Served With Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Rice & Refried Beans
More about Ninfa's
Chivos

222 W 11th St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada$39.00
More about Chivos
Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant

3601 Kirby Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada Plate$22.00
charbroiled beef skirt steak and a tex-mex cheese enchilada served with your choice of beans, mexican rice and pico de gallo
More about Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

4840 Beechnut, Houston

Avg 4.3 (2019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Dinner$24.95
Black Angus Skirt Steak served with Pico d Gallo, Guacamole, homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
More about Los Tios
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Dinner$24.95
Black Angus Skirt Steak served with Pico d Gallo, Guacamole, homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
More about Los Tios
The Original Ninfa's

1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston

Avg 4.5 (3723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada$36.00
Grilled Beef Skirt Steak Served with Potatoes, Onions, and Guajillo Chipotle Cream Sauce
More about The Original Ninfa's
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

910 Shephard DR, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
46. Carne Asada Plate$14.99
Carne Asada steak served with Mexican rice, grilled onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, re-fried or charro beans & tortillas
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.

2101 Summer St, Houston

Avg 4.1 (342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Taco Salad$16.00
44 Farms Beef Fajita, Elote, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Guacamole, Roasted Red Salsa; Served in a Crispy Taco Shell Bowl
More about Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

Rey del Pollo

7170 Lawndale St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Plato de Carne Asada
Carne Asada. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.
More about Rey del Pollo
Tres Tacos

212 westheimer rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
RIB EYE Carne Asada$5.75
grilled rib eye, tahini and onion sauce, chermoula, avocado mousse
More about Tres Tacos
EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES

Marines Empanadas

3227 Hillcroft St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1146 reviews)
Takeout
CARNE ASADA$12.50
More about Marines Empanadas
Made-N-L.A. Food Truck

957 Wakefield Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Taco Carne Asada$5.00
More about Made-N-L.A. Food Truck

