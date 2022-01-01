Carne asada in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve carne asada
Los Tios
14006 Memorial, Houston
|Carne Asada Dinner
|$24.95
Black Angus Skirt Steak served with Pico d Gallo, Guacamole, homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
Rey del Pollo
13419 Woodforest Blvd, Houston
|Nachos Carne Asada
|$12.99
Carne asada, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno.
Los Tios
5161 San Felipe St, Houston
|Carne Asada Dinner
|$24.95
Black Angus Skirt Steak served with Pico d Gallo, Guacamole, homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
El Rey Taqueria
9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston
|46. Carne Asada Plate
|$14.99
Carne Asada steak served with Mexican rice, grilled onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, re-fried or charro beans & tortillas
Mi Pueblito
9425 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Arepa Con Carne Asada
|$7.55
Grilled corn patty with grilled steak
|Arepa Con Carne Asada Y Queso
|$7.95
Grilled corn patty with grill steak and cheese
|Carne Asada Con Dos Acompañamientos
|$16.11
Grilled steak served with two sides orders
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby
5015 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Carne Asada, 10oz
|$30.00
Skirt steak grilled over mesquite with toreados, cebollitas, salsa and homemade tortillas.
Cabo Baja Tacos & Burritos
4520 Washington Ave., Houston
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.95
Grilled Steak, Onion, Cilantro, Guacamole, Mild Salsa.
Cantina Barba
3701 N Main St,, Houston
|Carne Asada
|$4.25
Marinated & grilled skirt steak topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
The Original Ninfa's
2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston
|Carne Asada
|$36.00
Grilled Beef Skirt Steak Served with Potatoes, Onions, and Guajillo Chipotle Cream Sauce
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
233 N. Loop West, Houston
|46. Carne Asada Plate
|$14.99
Carne Asada steak served with Mexican rice, grilled onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, re-fried or charro beans & tortillas
Rey del Pollo
10092 Kleckley Dr, Houston
|Plato de Carne Asada
Carne Asada. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.
|Nachos Carne Asada
|$12.99
Carne asada, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno.
Rey del Pollo
6106 Telephone Rd, Houston
|Nachos Carne Asada
|$12.99
Carne asada, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno.
|Plato de Carne Asada
Carne Asada. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.
|Tostada de Carne Asada
|$12.99
Carne Asada, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and tomato. With a jalapeno on the side.
Ninfa's
14737 Memorial Dr., Houston
|Carne Asada
|$28.00
Thin Sliced Charbroiled Outside Skirt (Beef Fajita Steak), Served With Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Rice & Refried Beans
Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant
3601 Kirby Dr, Houston
|Carne Asada Plate
|$22.00
charbroiled beef skirt steak and a tex-mex cheese enchilada served with your choice of beans, mexican rice and pico de gallo
Los Tios
4840 Beechnut, Houston
|Carne Asada Dinner
|$24.95
Black Angus Skirt Steak served with Pico d Gallo, Guacamole, homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
Los Tios
9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Carne Asada Dinner
|$24.95
Black Angus Skirt Steak served with Pico d Gallo, Guacamole, homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
The Original Ninfa's
1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston
|Carne Asada
|$36.00
Grilled Beef Skirt Steak Served with Potatoes, Onions, and Guajillo Chipotle Cream Sauce
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
910 Shephard DR, Houston
|46. Carne Asada Plate
|$14.99
Carne Asada steak served with Mexican rice, grilled onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, re-fried or charro beans & tortillas
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
2101 Summer St, Houston
|Carne Asada Taco Salad
|$16.00
44 Farms Beef Fajita, Elote, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Guacamole, Roasted Red Salsa; Served in a Crispy Taco Shell Bowl
Rey del Pollo
7170 Lawndale St, Houston
|Plato de Carne Asada
Carne Asada. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.
Tres Tacos
212 westheimer rd, Houston
|RIB EYE Carne Asada
|$5.75
grilled rib eye, tahini and onion sauce, chermoula, avocado mousse
Marines Empanadas
3227 Hillcroft St, Houston
|CARNE ASADA
|$12.50