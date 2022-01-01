Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

4870 Beechnut St., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$8.00
Studded with raisins, walnuts, and pineapple, and finished with a smooth cream cheese icing.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Coco Crepes Rice Village image

 

Coco Crepes Rice Village

2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$4.99
More about Coco Crepes Rice Village
Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$7.00
More about Local Table
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Carrot Cake Cupcake$4.00
Vegan carrot cake cupcake with coconut "cream cheese" icing
More about Local Foods
Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack image

 

Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack

3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.00
More about Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

5727 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$8.00
Studded with raisins, walnuts, and pineapple, and finished with a smooth cream cheese icing.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee image

 

CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee

218 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$10.95
More about CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
Lasagna House image

PIZZA • SALADS

Lasagna House

13306 Westheimer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1103 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$6.95
More about Lasagna House
Relish Restaurant & Bar image

GRILL

Relish Restaurant & Bar

2810 Westhiemer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake (slice)$6.00
carrot cake, cream cheese frosting, Bulliet Bourbon glaze
More about Relish Restaurant & Bar
Killen's Heights image

 

Killen's Heights

101 Heights Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$11.00
More about Killen's Heights
Veegos image

 

Veegos

10932 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (2040 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot cake$6.00
More about Veegos
Ca Phe Sua Da Carrot Cake image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

UB Preserv

1609 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.1 (217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ca Phe Sua Da Carrot Cake$12.00
carrot cake . vietnamese iced coffee icing . pecans . pineapple
A UBP CLASSIC!
More about UB Preserv
Katz's - Montrose image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Montrose

616 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (10081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Whole Carrot Cake$64.99
Carrot Cake$8.49
Spiced cake with crushed pineapple, pistachios, walnuts, cream cheese icing, and enough grated carrots to make this dessert the centerpiece of a balanced diet
More about Katz's - Montrose
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria

13126 FM 1960 W, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$8.00
Studded with raisins, walnuts, and pineapple, and finished with a smooth cream cheese icing.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria
Katz's - Heights image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Heights

2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$8.49
Spiced cake with crushed pineapple, pistachios, walnuts, cream cheese icing, and enough grated carrots to make this dessert the centerpiece of a balanced diet
More about Katz's - Heights
Banner pic

 

Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
New York Carrot Cake$10.95
More about Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage

2009 W 34th St A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARROT CAKE$7.95
More about Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni's Noodle House-SH

3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2543 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARROT CAKE$6.00
THICK 2-LAYER CARROT CAKE
More about Jenni's Noodle House-SH
Killen's STQ Houston image

 

Killen's STQ Houston

2231 South Voss Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$10.00
Warmed carrot cake topped with a cream cheese icing and cinnamon & sugar dusted deep-fried carrot ribbons.
More about Killen's STQ Houston
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

306 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$8.00
Studded with raisins, walnuts, and pineapple, and finished with a smooth cream cheese icing.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Mastrantos image

 

Mastrantos

927 Studewood St #100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot cake
More about Mastrantos
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake*$4.00
Vegan Carrot Cake Cupcake & Coconut "Cream Cheese" Icing
More about Local Foods
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

2555 KIRBY DRIVE, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Carrot Cake Cupcake$4.00
Vegan Carrot Cake Cupcake with Coconut "Cream Cheese" Icing
More about Local Foods
Local Table image

 

Local Table

2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$7.00
More about Local Table
Consumer pic

 

TRUTH BBQ - HTX

110 S Heights Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
SLICE Carrot Cake$7.99
Contains Nuts.
More about TRUTH BBQ - HTX
Item pic

 

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake, 9 inch$60.00
Sugar and spice and everything nice - carrots, cinnamon, pineapple, pecans and cream cheese frosting - that's what our Carrot Cake is made of! Named Best Carrot Cake In Town by the Houston Press.
*Cake design as pictured.
Carrot Cake, 6 inch$35.00
Sugar and spice and everything nice - carrots, cinnamon, pineapple, pecans and cream cheese frosting - that's what our Carrot Cake is made of! Named Best Carrot Cake In Town by the Houston Press.
*Cake design as pictured.
Carrot Cake, slice$9.95
Sugar and spice and everything nice - carrots, cinnamon, pineapple, pecans and cream cheese frosting - that's what our Carrot Cake is made of! Named Best Carrot Cake In Town by the Houston Press.
More about Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
Cafe Leonelli image

 

Cafe Leonelli

5500 Main Street, Houston

Avg 4.1 (34 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake - Slice$6.00
More about Cafe Leonelli
Item pic

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni's Noodle House - Heights

602 E 20th St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2412 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARROT CAKE$6.00
THICK 2-LAYER CARROT CAKE
More about Jenni's Noodle House - Heights
Restaurant banner

 

Reggae Hut Café

4814 Almeda Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caribbean Carrot Cake$4.00
More about Reggae Hut Café

