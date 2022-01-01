Carrot cake in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve carrot cake
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
4870 Beechnut St., Houston
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Studded with raisins, walnuts, and pineapple, and finished with a smooth cream cheese icing.
Coco Crepes Rice Village
2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston
|Carrot Cake
|$4.99
Local Foods
714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON
|Vegan Carrot Cake Cupcake
|$4.00
Vegan carrot cake cupcake with coconut "cream cheese" icing
Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300, Houston
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
5727 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Studded with raisins, walnuts, and pineapple, and finished with a smooth cream cheese icing.
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
218 Gray Street, Houston
|Carrot Cake
|$10.95
Relish Restaurant & Bar
2810 Westhiemer, Houston
|Carrot Cake (slice)
|$6.00
carrot cake, cream cheese frosting, Bulliet Bourbon glaze
UB Preserv
1609 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Ca Phe Sua Da Carrot Cake
|$12.00
carrot cake . vietnamese iced coffee icing . pecans . pineapple
Katz's - Montrose
616 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Whole Carrot Cake
|$64.99
|Carrot Cake
|$8.49
Spiced cake with crushed pineapple, pistachios, walnuts, cream cheese icing, and enough grated carrots to make this dessert the centerpiece of a balanced diet
Russo's New York Pizzeria
13126 FM 1960 W, Houston
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Studded with raisins, walnuts, and pineapple, and finished with a smooth cream cheese icing.
Katz's - Heights
2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Carrot Cake
|$8.49
Spiced cake with crushed pineapple, pistachios, walnuts, cream cheese icing, and enough grated carrots to make this dessert the centerpiece of a balanced diet
Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston
|New York Carrot Cake
|$10.95
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
2009 W 34th St A, Houston
|CARROT CAKE
|$7.95
Jenni's Noodle House-SH
3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston
|CARROT CAKE
|$6.00
THICK 2-LAYER CARROT CAKE
Killen's STQ Houston
2231 South Voss Road, Houston
|Carrot Cake
|$10.00
Warmed carrot cake topped with a cream cheese icing and cinnamon & sugar dusted deep-fried carrot ribbons.
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
306 Gray Street, Houston
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Studded with raisins, walnuts, and pineapple, and finished with a smooth cream cheese icing.
Local Foods
5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130, HOUSTON
|Carrot Cake*
|$4.00
Vegan Carrot Cake Cupcake & Coconut "Cream Cheese" Icing
Local Foods
2555 KIRBY DRIVE, HOUSTON
|Vegan Carrot Cake Cupcake
|$4.00
Vegan Carrot Cake Cupcake with Coconut "Cream Cheese" Icing
TRUTH BBQ - HTX
110 S Heights Blvd, Houston
|SLICE Carrot Cake
|$7.99
Contains Nuts.
Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston
|Carrot Cake, 9 inch
|$60.00
Sugar and spice and everything nice - carrots, cinnamon, pineapple, pecans and cream cheese frosting - that's what our Carrot Cake is made of! Named Best Carrot Cake In Town by the Houston Press.
*Cake design as pictured.
|Carrot Cake, 6 inch
|$35.00
Sugar and spice and everything nice - carrots, cinnamon, pineapple, pecans and cream cheese frosting - that's what our Carrot Cake is made of! Named Best Carrot Cake In Town by the Houston Press.
*Cake design as pictured.
|Carrot Cake, slice
|$9.95
Sugar and spice and everything nice - carrots, cinnamon, pineapple, pecans and cream cheese frosting - that's what our Carrot Cake is made of! Named Best Carrot Cake In Town by the Houston Press.
Jenni's Noodle House - Heights
602 E 20th St, Houston
|CARROT CAKE
|$6.00
THICK 2-LAYER CARROT CAKE