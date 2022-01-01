Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cashew chicken in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve cashew chicken

Item pic

 

Kim Son Cafe

2512 Rice Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CASHEW CHICKEN$18.60
More about Kim Son Cafe
Item pic

 

Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
C5. Cashew Chicken
w/ Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots & Cashews
More about Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
Kin Dee Thai Cuisine image

 

Kin Dee Thai Cuisine

1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cashew Chicken$17.00
More about Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Morning Side Thai

2473 S Braeswood Blvd Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CASHEW NUT CHICKEN$13.95
Chicken stir-fried with onions, scallions, carrots, and cashew nuts in light brown sauce. (ไก่ผัดเม็ดมะม่วงหิมพาน)
More about Morning Side Thai
Restaurant banner

 

Fung's Kitchen - 7320 Southwest Freeway

7320 Southwest Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cashew Chicken$16.99
Sauteed white meat chicken with cashew nuts, snow peas, carrots, baby corn, bamboo shoots & straw mushrooms with white garlic sauce
More about Fung's Kitchen - 7320 Southwest Freeway

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Vermicelli

Vegetable Soup

Leche Cake

Chicken Nuggets

Strawberry Cheesecake

Honey Chicken

Eggplant Parm

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston