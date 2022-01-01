Chai lattes in Houston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve chai lattes

Item pic

 

My Life Cafe 1

13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warm spices combined with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
More about My Life Cafe 1
Sweet Paris image

SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

797 Sorella court, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1783 reviews)
Takeout
*Spiced Chai Latte$4.25
More about Sweet Paris
Coco Crepes Rice Village image

 

Coco Crepes Rice Village

2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte
Chai concentrate mixed with steamed milk and topped with milk froth
More about Coco Crepes Rice Village
Item pic

 

Boomtown Coffee

242 W 19th St, Houston

Avg 4 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Dirty Chai Latte$5.50
Steamed milk with spiced chai tea and a double shot of espresso.
Chai Latte$4.50
Steamed milk with spiced chai tea.
More about Boomtown Coffee
Cowboys & Indians Tex-In Kitchen - Houston image

FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston

519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (1733 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Latte$4.00
More about Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston
Bebidas image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Bebidas

2606 Edloe Street, Houston

Avg 4.3 (704 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
*Chai Latte$4.25
More about Bebidas
Item pic

 

Common Bond On The Go

3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte
Iced Chai Latte
More about Common Bond On The Go
Sweet Paris image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

2420 Rice Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (888 reviews)
Takeout
*Spiced Chai Latte$4.25
More about Sweet Paris
Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro

2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$5.00
More about Common Bond Bistro
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee image

 

CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee

218 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte
Chai concentrate mixed with steamed milk and topped with milk froth
More about CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
Brasil image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brasil

2604 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 3.4 (1652 reviews)
Takeout
Iced Chai Latte$4.50
Chai Latte$4.50
chai, cinnamon, whole milk
More about Brasil
Item pic

SANDWICHES

EggHaus Gourmet

2042 E TC Jester, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Golden Chai Latte$5.50
More about EggHaus Gourmet
Item pic

 

Active Passion

803 Usener Street, Houston

Avg 4.9 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$4.50
Chai tea with 10oz steamed milk
More about Active Passion
Item pic

 

Common Bond On The Go

2850 Fannin St Ste 100, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte
Iced Chai Latte
More about Common Bond On The Go
Siphon Coffee image

TACOS • SALADS

Siphon Coffee

701 W Alabama St, Houston

Avg 4.2 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Chai Latte$6.75
Chai Latte$5.95
More about Siphon Coffee
Banner pic

 

Tinys Milk & Cookies

3636 Rice Boulevard, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$5.00
More about Tinys Milk & Cookies
Sweet Paris image

SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

2701 Drexel Drive, Houston

Avg 4.7 (1639 reviews)
Takeout
*Spiced Chai Latte$4.25
More about Sweet Paris
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop

1177 West Loop South #100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte$3.25
More about High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
Item pic

 

Common Bond On The Go

2229 San Felipe St, Ste 150, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte
More about Common Bond On The Go
Item pic

 

My Life Cafe 2

10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warm spices combined with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
More about My Life Cafe 2
Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro

449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$5.00
More about Common Bond Bistro
Item pic

 

HT-Starbucks 2 Riverway

2 Riverway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte$3.25
More about HT-Starbucks 2 Riverway
Item pic

 

Common Bond On The Go

7680 Katy Freeway Suite 300, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Chai Latte
Chai Latte
More about Common Bond On The Go
Dirty Chai Latte image

 

Boomtown Coffee

800 Capitol Street, Houston

Avg 4.3 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Dirty Chai Latte$5.50
Steamed milk with spiced chai tea and a double shot of espresso.
More about Boomtown Coffee
Sunday Press - Garden Oaks image

 

Sunday Press - Garden Oaks

3315 ELLA BLVD, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chai Latte
Irish Creme Chai Latte
More about Sunday Press - Garden Oaks
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond On the Go

601 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte
Iced Chai Latte
More about Common Bond On the Go
Banner pic

 

Tinys Milk & Cookies

2809 Saint Street Houston, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$5.00
More about Tinys Milk & Cookies
Tinys Milk & Cookies image

 

Tinys Milk & Cookies

9655 Katy Freeway, Building 3 #3140, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$5.00
More about Tinys Milk & Cookies
Item pic

PIZZA

Revival Market

550 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 4 (1399 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Coconut Chai Latte$5.50
Choco-Chai Latte$5.50
Chai Tea Latte$5.00
More about Revival Market
Item pic

 

Common Bond Brasserie

800 Capitol Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$5.00
More about Common Bond Brasserie

