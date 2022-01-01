Chai lattes in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve chai lattes
My Life Cafe 1
13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston
|Chai Tea Latte
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warm spices combined with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
Sweet Paris
797 Sorella court, Houston
|*Spiced Chai Latte
|$4.25
Coco Crepes Rice Village
2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston
|Chai Tea Latte
Chai concentrate mixed with steamed milk and topped with milk froth
Boomtown Coffee
242 W 19th St, Houston
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$5.50
Steamed milk with spiced chai tea and a double shot of espresso.
|Chai Latte
|$4.50
Steamed milk with spiced chai tea.
Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston
519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON
|Chai Latte
|$4.00
Common Bond On The Go
3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Chai Latte
|Iced Chai Latte
Sweet Paris
2420 Rice Blvd, Houston
|*Spiced Chai Latte
|$4.25
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
218 Gray Street, Houston
|Chai Tea Latte
Chai concentrate mixed with steamed milk and topped with milk froth
Brasil
2604 Dunlavy St, Houston
|Iced Chai Latte
|$4.50
|Chai Latte
|$4.50
chai, cinnamon, whole milk
Active Passion
803 Usener Street, Houston
|Chai Latte
|$4.50
Chai tea with 10oz steamed milk
Common Bond On The Go
2850 Fannin St Ste 100, Houston
|Chai Latte
|Iced Chai Latte
Siphon Coffee
701 W Alabama St, Houston
|Large Chai Latte
|$6.75
|Chai Latte
|$5.95
Sweet Paris
2701 Drexel Drive, Houston
|*Spiced Chai Latte
|$4.25
High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
1177 West Loop South #100, Houston
|Chai Latte
|$3.25
My Life Cafe 2
10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston
|Chai Tea Latte
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warm spices combined with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
Common Bond On The Go
7680 Katy Freeway Suite 300, Houston
|Iced Chai Latte
|Chai Latte
Boomtown Coffee
800 Capitol Street, Houston
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$5.50
Steamed milk with spiced chai tea and a double shot of espresso.
Sunday Press - Garden Oaks
3315 ELLA BLVD, Houston
|Chai Latte
|Irish Creme Chai Latte
Common Bond On the Go
601 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Chai Latte
|Iced Chai Latte
Tinys Milk & Cookies
2809 Saint Street Houston, Houston
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
Tinys Milk & Cookies
9655 Katy Freeway, Building 3 #3140, Houston
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
Revival Market
550 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Coconut Chai Latte
|$5.50
|Choco-Chai Latte
|$5.50
|Chai Tea Latte
|$5.00
