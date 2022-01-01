Chalupas in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve chalupas
Los Tios
14006 Memorial, Houston
|Chalupa Los Tios
|$7.25
Classic chalupa with refried beans, chili gravy, cheese, taco meat, lettuce, tomato & guacamole.
Los Tios
5161 San Felipe St, Houston
|Chalupa Los Tios
|$7.25
Classic chalupa with refried beans, chili gravy, cheese, taco meat, lettuce, tomato & guacamole.
Armandos
2630 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Chalupas
|$15.00
Lightly fried corn tortilla topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, and cheeses with guacamole and sour cream
Antonios Mexican Grille
3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Black Beans Chalupas
|$10.95
Two fried corn tortillas layered with black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and cheddar cheese.
Ninfa's
14737 Memorial Dr., Houston
|A La Carte Chalupa
|$6.00
One Chalupa With Your Choice Of Meat
|Las Chalupas
|$15.00
2 Fried Corn Tortillas Topped With Refried Beans, Chile Con Queso, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Choice of Meat, Served With Rice And Guacamole
Cascabel Mexican Vegan
1415 Murray Bay St, Houston
|Chef's Special - Fluffy "Chalupa
|$15.00
El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer
6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Chalupas Compuestas
|$14.00
Two chalupas with taco meat or chicken, beans, chili gravy, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole
|Bean Chalupa, Chili Gravy, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese
|$5.00
Los Tios
4840 Beechnut, Houston
|Chalupa Los Tios
|$7.25
Classic chalupa with refried beans, chili gravy, cheese, taco meat, lettuce, tomato & guacamole.
Los Tios
9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Chalupa Los Tios
|$7.25
Classic chalupa with refried beans, chili gravy, cheese, taco meat, lettuce, tomato & guacamole.