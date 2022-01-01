Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chalupas in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve chalupas

Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

14006 Memorial, Houston

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chalupa Los Tios$7.25
Classic chalupa with refried beans, chili gravy, cheese, taco meat, lettuce, tomato & guacamole.
More about Los Tios
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

5161 San Felipe St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chalupa Los Tios$7.25
Classic chalupa with refried beans, chili gravy, cheese, taco meat, lettuce, tomato & guacamole.
More about Los Tios
Item pic

 

Armandos

2630 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chalupas$15.00
Lightly fried corn tortilla topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, and cheeses with guacamole and sour cream
More about Armandos
Banner pic

 

Antonios Mexican Grille

3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Beans Chalupas$10.95
Two fried corn tortillas layered with black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and cheddar cheese.
More about Antonios Mexican Grille
Item pic

 

Ninfa's

14737 Memorial Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
A La Carte Chalupa$6.00
One Chalupa With Your Choice Of Meat
Las Chalupas$15.00
2 Fried Corn Tortillas Topped With Refried Beans, Chile Con Queso, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Choice of Meat, Served With Rice And Guacamole
More about Ninfa's
Cascabel Mexican Vegan image

 

Cascabel Mexican Vegan

1415 Murray Bay St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1377 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef's Special - Fluffy "Chalupa$15.00
More about Cascabel Mexican Vegan
El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer image

 

El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer

6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4 (1333 reviews)
Takeout
Chalupas Compuestas$14.00
Two chalupas with taco meat or chicken, beans, chili gravy, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole
Bean Chalupa, Chili Gravy, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese$5.00
More about El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

4840 Beechnut, Houston

Avg 4.3 (2019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chalupa Los Tios$7.25
Classic chalupa with refried beans, chili gravy, cheese, taco meat, lettuce, tomato & guacamole.
More about Los Tios
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chalupa Los Tios$7.25
Classic chalupa with refried beans, chili gravy, cheese, taco meat, lettuce, tomato & guacamole.
More about Los Tios
Swanny's Grill image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Swanny's Grill

6224 Theall Road, Houston

Avg 4.4 (520 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chalupas$9.99
Two corn tostadas topped with refried beans, your choice of protein, lettuce, pico de gallo and avocados. Served with cilantro ranch on the side.
More about Swanny's Grill

