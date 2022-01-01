Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese enchiladas in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas

Item pic

 

Goode Company Grocers

5109 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Enchilada Dinner For 2$18.00
Six hand rolled cheese enchiladas served with classic Tex Mex chili gravy. Includes refried beans, Mexican rice, chips and salsa rojo. Meal serves 2.
More about Goode Company Grocers
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

14006 Memorial, Houston

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Cheese Enchilada$5.95
Single cheese enchilada served with a choice of side.
Single Cheese Enchilada$4.95
A single cheese enchilada topped with Chili Gravy and melted cheese.
Cheese Enchilada Dinner$12.45
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili gravy. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
More about Los Tios
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

5161 San Felipe St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Enchilada Dinner$12.45
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili gravy. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Kids Cheese Enchilada$5.95
Single cheese enchilada served with a choice of side.
Single Cheese Enchilada$4.95
A single cheese enchilada topped with Chili Gravy and melted cheese.
More about Los Tios
Studewood Cantine image

SALADS

Studewood Cantine

1111 Studewood, Houston

Avg 4.2 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Enchiladas$14.00
More about Studewood Cantine
Item pic

 

Armandos

2630 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ribeye and Cheese Enchiladas$38.00
8oz sliced boneless ribeye cooked to perfection served on top of four tortillas dobladas with cheddar cheese and chili con carne sauce
Cheese Enchiladas$20.00
Three corn tortillas rolled with cheddar cheese and topped with chili con carne sauce
1 Enchilada Cheese$8.00
More about Armandos
Goode Co. Taqueria image

 

Goode Co. Taqueria

4902 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Enchiladas$13.25
More about Goode Co. Taqueria
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation image

 

The Original Ninfa's

2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.6 (7099 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Enchilada - Cheese$6.00
1 Enchilada Served with Mexican Rice and Your Choice of Beans
More about The Original Ninfa's
Banner pic

 

LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL

14759 MEMORIAL DR, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Enchiladas$9.75
KID No. 3 Cheese Enchilada or Tamale$5.55
Topped with Chili Gravy. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL
Main pic

 

LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - HEIGHTS

1431 W 26th St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Enchiladas$9.75
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - HEIGHTS
Banner pic

 

Antonios Mexican Grille

3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Enchiladas (2) A la carte$7.46
Cheese Enchiladas$12.41
Two cheese enchiladas covered with chile con carne, onions & cheese.
More about Antonios Mexican Grille
Consumer pic

 

Tacos A Go Go - Greenway

3773 Richmond Ave., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Enchilada Plate: CHEESE.$8.89
3 Cheese Enchiladas (choose between our tomato-based roasted chili salsa roja or our tomatillo-based salsa verde) topped with more cheese and served with your choice of beans and rice.
More about Tacos A Go Go - Greenway
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage

2009 W 34th St A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
ENCHILADAS CHEESE$14.95
Two cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese, onions and Cotija cheese
KIDS CHEESE ENCHILADA$6.69
Cheese Enchilada with Chile con Carne or Chile con Queso
More about Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow image

 

Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow

2222 Ella Blvd, houston

Avg 4.5 (2065 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese enchiladas$12.50
More about Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow
Ninfa's image

 

Ninfa's

14737 Memorial Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dozen Cheese Enchiladas$24.00
12 Cheese Cheddar Cheese Enchiladas Topped With Beef Gravy
A La Carte Cheese Enchilada$4.25
One Cheese Enchilada Topped With Beef Gravy
Half Dozen Cheese Enchiladas$12.00
More about Ninfa's
Item pic

 

Cascabel Mexican Vegan

1415 Murray Bay St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1377 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Las Enchiladas (Now with Mozzarella Cheese)$15.00
(3) gluten free corn tortillas stuffed with our made-in-house queso fresco (tofu) bathing in our red guajillo sauce topped with radish, queso fresco & crema. All vegan! These enchiladas are paired traditionally with diced seasoned potatoes & our cilantro corn rice. You have to have these!
More about Cascabel Mexican Vegan
El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer image

 

El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer

6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4 (1333 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Enchiladas$12.00
Served with onions, rice and refried beans.
Cheese Enchilada in Chili Gravy$4.00
Felix Cheese Enchiladas$11.00
(2) Cheese enchiladas topped with Felix chili gravy and onions, with rice and beans
More about El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial image

 

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial

9005 Katy Fwy, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1832 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Cheese Enchiladas$16.00
Fresh corn tortillas rolled with sharp cheddar and American cheeses, homemade chile gravy
More about Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

4840 Beechnut, Houston

Avg 4.3 (2019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Cheese Enchilada$5.95
Single cheese enchilada served with a choice of side.
Cheese Enchilada Family Style$55.00
Feeds up to 6. Our classic Cheese enchiladas, Mexican Rice, choice of beans, and House Made Guacamole and Chips & Salsa.
Cheese Enchilada Dinner$12.45
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili gravy. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
More about Los Tios
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Cheese Enchilada$5.95
Single cheese enchilada served with a choice of side.
Single Cheese Enchilada$4.95
A single cheese enchilada topped with Chili Gravy and melted cheese.
Cheese Enchilada Dinner$12.45
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili gravy. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
More about Los Tios
The Original Ninfa's Uptown image

 

The Original Ninfa's

1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston

Avg 4.5 (3723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Enchilada - Cheese$6.00
1 Enchilada Served with Mexican Rice and Your Choice of Beans
More about The Original Ninfa's
Item pic

 

Fajitas A Go Go

3773 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Enchilada Plate: CHEESE$9.00
3 Cheese Enchiladas (choose between our tomato-based roasted chili salsa roja or our tomatillo-based salsa verde) topped with more cheese and served with your choice of beans and rice.
More about Fajitas A Go Go
Restaurant banner

 

Homestead Kitchen and Bar

600 N Shepherd Ste 440, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Enchiladas$14.00
two house made corn tortillas stuffed with a three-cheese blend, red chili gravy, diced red onion, crema fresca, queso fresco, cilantro, served with rice and your choice of beans
More about Homestead Kitchen and Bar

