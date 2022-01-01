Cheese enchiladas in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas
Goode Company Grocers
5109 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Cheese Enchilada Dinner For 2
|$18.00
Six hand rolled cheese enchiladas served with classic Tex Mex chili gravy. Includes refried beans, Mexican rice, chips and salsa rojo. Meal serves 2.
Los Tios
14006 Memorial, Houston
|Kids Cheese Enchilada
|$5.95
Single cheese enchilada served with a choice of side.
|Single Cheese Enchilada
|$4.95
A single cheese enchilada topped with Chili Gravy and melted cheese.
|Cheese Enchilada Dinner
|$12.45
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili gravy. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Los Tios
5161 San Felipe St, Houston
|Cheese Enchilada Dinner
|$12.45
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili gravy. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
|Kids Cheese Enchilada
|$5.95
Single cheese enchilada served with a choice of side.
|Single Cheese Enchilada
|$4.95
A single cheese enchilada topped with Chili Gravy and melted cheese.
Armandos
2630 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Ribeye and Cheese Enchiladas
|$38.00
8oz sliced boneless ribeye cooked to perfection served on top of four tortillas dobladas with cheddar cheese and chili con carne sauce
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$20.00
Three corn tortillas rolled with cheddar cheese and topped with chili con carne sauce
|1 Enchilada Cheese
|$8.00
The Original Ninfa's
2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston
|Kids Enchilada - Cheese
|$6.00
1 Enchilada Served with Mexican Rice and Your Choice of Beans
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL
14759 MEMORIAL DR, HOUSTON
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$9.75
|KID No. 3 Cheese Enchilada or Tamale
|$5.55
Topped with Chili Gravy. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - HEIGHTS
1431 W 26th St, Houston
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$9.75
Antonios Mexican Grille
3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Cheese Enchiladas (2) A la carte
|$7.46
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$12.41
Two cheese enchiladas covered with chile con carne, onions & cheese.
Tacos A Go Go - Greenway
3773 Richmond Ave., Houston
|Enchilada Plate: CHEESE.
|$8.89
3 Cheese Enchiladas (choose between our tomato-based roasted chili salsa roja or our tomatillo-based salsa verde) topped with more cheese and served with your choice of beans and rice.
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
2009 W 34th St A, Houston
|ENCHILADAS CHEESE
|$14.95
Two cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese, onions and Cotija cheese
|KIDS CHEESE ENCHILADA
|$6.69
Cheese Enchilada with Chile con Carne or Chile con Queso
Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow
2222 Ella Blvd, houston
|Cheese enchiladas
|$12.50
Ninfa's
14737 Memorial Dr., Houston
|Dozen Cheese Enchiladas
|$24.00
12 Cheese Cheddar Cheese Enchiladas Topped With Beef Gravy
|A La Carte Cheese Enchilada
|$4.25
One Cheese Enchilada Topped With Beef Gravy
|Half Dozen Cheese Enchiladas
|$12.00
Cascabel Mexican Vegan
1415 Murray Bay St, Houston
|Las Enchiladas (Now with Mozzarella Cheese)
|$15.00
(3) gluten free corn tortillas stuffed with our made-in-house queso fresco (tofu) bathing in our red guajillo sauce topped with radish, queso fresco & crema. All vegan! These enchiladas are paired traditionally with diced seasoned potatoes & our cilantro corn rice. You have to have these!
El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer
6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$12.00
Served with onions, rice and refried beans.
|Cheese Enchilada in Chili Gravy
|$4.00
|Felix Cheese Enchiladas
|$11.00
(2) Cheese enchiladas topped with Felix chili gravy and onions, with rice and beans
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
9005 Katy Fwy, Houston
|Classic Cheese Enchiladas
|$16.00
Fresh corn tortillas rolled with sharp cheddar and American cheeses, homemade chile gravy
Los Tios
4840 Beechnut, Houston
|Kids Cheese Enchilada
|$5.95
Single cheese enchilada served with a choice of side.
|Cheese Enchilada Family Style
|$55.00
Feeds up to 6. Our classic Cheese enchiladas, Mexican Rice, choice of beans, and House Made Guacamole and Chips & Salsa.
|Cheese Enchilada Dinner
|$12.45
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili gravy. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Los Tios
9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Kids Cheese Enchilada
|$5.95
Single cheese enchilada served with a choice of side.
|Single Cheese Enchilada
|$4.95
A single cheese enchilada topped with Chili Gravy and melted cheese.
|Cheese Enchilada Dinner
|$12.45
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili gravy. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
The Original Ninfa's
1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston
|Kids Enchilada - Cheese
|$6.00
1 Enchilada Served with Mexican Rice and Your Choice of Beans
Fajitas A Go Go
3773 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Enchilada Plate: CHEESE
|$9.00
3 Cheese Enchiladas (choose between our tomato-based roasted chili salsa roja or our tomatillo-based salsa verde) topped with more cheese and served with your choice of beans and rice.