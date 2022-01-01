Cheese fries in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve cheese fries
More about Mo's Irish Pub
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
138 Vintage Park Blvd, Houston
|Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds
|$9.00
Harp® beer-battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese curds fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd
Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd
4659 Telephone Road, Houston
|Fried Cheese Sticks
|$6.25
Served with our homemade marinara sauce