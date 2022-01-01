Chef salad in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve chef salad
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Frank's Grill
1915 Mangum Rd, Houston
|Chef Salad
|$7.75
High Tower Cafe #9 AIG
2929 Allen Parkway, Houston
|Chef's Salad
|$10.99
Romaine, Iceberg, Tomato, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Ham, turkey, Egg, Croutons.
High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V
363 North Sam Houston Pkwy East Suite 150, Houston
|Chef's Salad
|$10.99
Romaine, Iceberg, Tomato, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Ham, turkey, Egg, Croutons.
High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
1233 W. Loop South, Houston
|Chef's Salad
|$10.99
Romaine, Iceberg, Tomato, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Ham, turkey, Egg, Croutons.
High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
1177 West Loop South #100, Houston
|Chef's Salad
|$10.99
Romaine, Iceberg, Tomato, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Ham, turkey, Egg, Croutons.
Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston
|CHEF SALAD
|$20.95
Pinwheels of roast beef, salami, turkey, crisp greens & swiss cheese w/ tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, carrots, hard boiled egg & olives. Choice of dressing
Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd
4659 Telephone Road, Houston
|Chef Salad
|$10.30
Mixed greens topped with turkey, ham, two cheeses & tomatoes
High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway
2 Riverway, Houston
|Chef's Salad
|$10.99
Romaine, Iceberg, Tomato, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Ham, turkey, Egg, Croutons.
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS
Spanky's Pizza - Sharpstown
7118 Bellaire Blvd, Houston
|Chef Salad
|$10.30
Mixed greens topped with turkey, ham, two cheeses & tomatoes