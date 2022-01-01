Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve chef salad

Frank's Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Frank's Grill

1915 Mangum Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2821 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$7.75
More about Frank's Grill
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #9 AIG

2929 Allen Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef's Salad$10.99
Romaine, Iceberg, Tomato, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Ham, turkey, Egg, Croutons.
More about High Tower Cafe #9 AIG
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V

363 North Sam Houston Pkwy East Suite 150, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef's Salad$10.99
Romaine, Iceberg, Tomato, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Ham, turkey, Egg, Croutons.
More about High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S

1233 W. Loop South, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef's Salad$10.99
Romaine, Iceberg, Tomato, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Ham, turkey, Egg, Croutons.
More about High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop

1177 West Loop South #100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef's Salad$10.99
Romaine, Iceberg, Tomato, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Ham, turkey, Egg, Croutons.
More about High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
Banner pic

 

Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEF SALAD$20.95
Pinwheels of roast beef, salami, turkey, crisp greens & swiss cheese w/ tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, carrots, hard boiled egg & olives. Choice of dressing
More about Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd image

 

Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd

4659 Telephone Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$10.30
Mixed greens topped with turkey, ham, two cheeses & tomatoes
More about Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd
Item pic

 

Burger Nation NASA

1400 E Nasa Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chef Salad$6.50
More about Burger Nation NASA
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway

2 Riverway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef's Salad$10.99
Romaine, Iceberg, Tomato, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Ham, turkey, Egg, Croutons.
More about High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS

Spanky's Pizza - Sharpstown

7118 Bellaire Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1454 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chef Salad$10.30
Mixed greens topped with turkey, ham, two cheeses & tomatoes
More about Spanky's Pizza - Sharpstown
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #6 San Felipe

5599 San Felipe, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef's Salad$10.99
Romaine, Iceberg, Tomato, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Ham, turkey, Egg, Croutons.
More about High Tower Cafe #6 San Felipe

