Chicken curry in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve chicken curry
5411 Empanadas
309 Gray St, Houston
|Chicken Curry
|$2.99
Shredded chicken cooked in a golden curry with purple onion, celery, red pepper and green apple.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Mozambik South African Kitchen
5085 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|South African Curry - Chicken
|$16.00
Since the Seventeenth Century, Indian, Malay and Indonesian communities have been making curries in South Africa. It is one of the most beloved dishes in the country and a signature at Mozambik. Served on a bed of fragrant South African rice pilaf.
Agnes Cafe & Provisions
2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston
|Curry Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
ginger turmeric aioli, chutney, cashews, raisins, cilantro, brioche, with choice of side salad or chips
da Gama MKT Heights
600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston
|Mum's Chicken Curry (GF)
|$16.00
braised chicken, tomato-coconut milk curry masala
SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Jenni's Noodle House-SH
3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston
|INFERNAL CHICKEN CURRY
|$15.00
MAMA TRAN’S CHICKEN & POTATO COCONUT CURRY BISQUE. A JNH FAVORITE FOR 20+ YEARS
OPORTO fooding house & wine
125 West Gray, Houston
|Chicken Curry Empanadas
|$14.00
curried chicken/ flaky pastry/ green herb aioli
Lúa Viet Kitchen
1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON
|Chicken Curry
|$13.99
Hand-carved Red Bird Farm's chicken breast simmered in coconut curry with celery, onions, mushrooms and glass noodle. Served with jasmine rice and scallion oil.
Garnish: Rice patty herb, roasted peanuts, and jalapeño.
Rice patty herb tasting notes: citrus with mild cumin flavor.
Allergy: Peanut & Gluten.
Yi Peng Thai Dining
798 Sorella Court Ste 125, HOUSTON
|Curry Chicken
|$19.00
Coconut green curry w/ Thai eggplant, bamboo shoot, sweet basil
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Jenni's Noodle House - Heights
602 E 20th St, Houston
|INFERNAL CHICKEN CURRY
|$15.00
MAMA TRAN’S CHICKEN & POTATO COCONUT CURRY BISQUE. A JNH FAVORITE FOR 20+ YEARS
Reggae Hut Café
4814 Almeda Rd, Houston
|Curry Chicken
|$11.99
A Jamaican favorite slow cooked in a tasty curry sauce