Chicken fried rice in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

One Dim Sum image

DIM SUM

One Dim Sum

510 Gray St., Houston

Avg 4.1 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Basil Fried Rice w/ Chicken$13.00
More about One Dim Sum
Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fried Rice$3.75
Cup Chicken Fried Rice$5.95
Chicken Fried Rice$10.45
More about Kim Son - Houston
Hughie's Tavern & Grill image

 

Hughie's Tavern & Grill

1802 W 18th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sauteed Chicken Fried Rice$11.00
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
Shaking Chicken Fried Rice$13.00
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
Chicken Fried Rice$12.00
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill
Item pic

 

Chow Wok Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
F2c. Chicken Fried Rice$7.50
More about Chow Wok Houston
Item pic

 

Aga’s Restaurant & Catering

11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fried Rice$10.99
Basmati rice prepared with thin slices of chicken, egg, soy sauce and paprika.
Chicken Fried Rice$80.00
Basmati rice prepared with thin slices of chicken, egg, soy sauce and paprika.
More about Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch

10123 Hammerly Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN FRIED RICE$7.49
More about Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar image

 

Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar

2502 Dunlavy St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Chicken Fried Rice$17.00
More about Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
Khao Pad (Chicken Fried Rice) image

 

Yi Peng Thai Dining

798 Sorella Court Ste 125, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Khao Pad (Chicken Fried Rice)$15.00
Thai traditional fried rice w/ jasmine rice, tomato, egg, onion & seasoning soy
More about Yi Peng Thai Dining
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Bayou Seafood & More

10040 Veterans Dr. Memorial Ste 200, Houston

Avg 4.5 (429 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN FRIED RICE$7.49
More about Bayou Seafood & More

