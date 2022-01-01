Chicken fried rice in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
Kim Son - Houston
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|Kids Chicken Fried Rice
|$3.75
|Cup Chicken Fried Rice
|$5.95
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$10.45
Hughie's Tavern & Grill
1802 W 18th St, Houston
|Sauteed Chicken Fried Rice
|$11.00
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
|Shaking Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.00
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$12.00
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
Chow Wok Houston
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|F2c. Chicken Fried Rice
|$7.50
Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$10.99
Basmati rice prepared with thin slices of chicken, egg, soy sauce and paprika.
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$80.00
Basmati rice prepared with thin slices of chicken, egg, soy sauce and paprika.
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch
10123 Hammerly Blvd, Houston
|CHICKEN FRIED RICE
|$7.49
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
2502 Dunlavy St., Houston
|Smoked Chicken Fried Rice
|$17.00
Yi Peng Thai Dining
798 Sorella Court Ste 125, HOUSTON
|Khao Pad (Chicken Fried Rice)
|$15.00
Thai traditional fried rice w/ jasmine rice, tomato, egg, onion & seasoning soy