Chicken fried steaks in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Killen's Heights image

 

Killen's Heights

101 Heights Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fried Steak Sm$18.00
With Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Chicken Fried Steak Lg$24.00
With Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
More about Killen's Heights
Chicken Fried Steak image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Backyard Grill

9453 Jones Rd, Houston

Avg 4.6 (5595 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Steak$8.49
Why should the chicken get all of the credit? We think this should be called Steak Fried Steak. Served with fries or garlic mashed potatoes and toast
More about The Backyard Grill
Chicken Fried Steak image

SANDWICHES

Preslee's

1430 W 19th, Houston

Avg 4.2 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fried Steak$16.95
Texas sized chicken fried steak, served with creamed corn, mashed potatoes, white gravy, and Texas toast. If you would like to double one of the sides, please select your choice and then select double.
More about Preslee's

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Cheese Fries

Short Ribs

Grits

Fajitas

Bread Pudding

Fish Tacos

Spaghetti

Curry Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Upper Kirby

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston