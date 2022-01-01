Chicken fried steaks in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
Killen's Heights
101 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Chicken Fried Steak Sm
|$18.00
With Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
|Chicken Fried Steak Lg
|$24.00
With Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Backyard Grill
9453 Jones Rd, Houston
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$8.49
Why should the chicken get all of the credit? We think this should be called Steak Fried Steak. Served with fries or garlic mashed potatoes and toast