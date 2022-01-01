Chicken lettuce wraps in Houston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Lettuce Wrap$10.95
More about Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
Main pic

 

Nua Thai Restaurant - 2020 Louisiana Street

2020 Louisiana Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Lettuce wraps$11.95
Ground chicken, green onion, bell pepper with house own recipe sauce, serve with fresh lettuce, steam noodle, peanut sauce and sweet and sour sauce
More about Nua Thai Restaurant - 2020 Louisiana Street
Main pic

 

Kim Son Cafe

12311 Kingsride Ln, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
L - CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS$12.96
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$13.80
Minced water chesnuts, carrots & mushrooms sauteed with chicken or shrimp. Served with iceberg lettuce & Peking Duck Sauce. Vegetarian available upon request. Substite shrimp- add @2.00
More about Kim Son Cafe
Consumer pic

 

511 Thai Asian Eatery

2231 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$12.00
Wok Seared White Meat Chicken with Carrots, Onions, and Garlic Severed with Lettuce, House Sweet Chili Sauce, and Peanut Sauce
More about 511 Thai Asian Eatery
Restaurant banner

 

Trinity Street Food - 5709 Woodway Dr Suite J

5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$12.00
White Meat Chicken, wok-seared with onions, garlic, carrots, severed with sweet chili sauce and peanut sauce
More about Trinity Street Food - 5709 Woodway Dr Suite J

