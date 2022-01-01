Chicken lettuce wraps in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve chicken lettuce wraps
More about Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|Chicken Lettuce Wrap
|$10.95
More about Nua Thai Restaurant - 2020 Louisiana Street
Nua Thai Restaurant - 2020 Louisiana Street
2020 Louisiana Street, Houston
|Chicken Lettuce wraps
|$11.95
Ground chicken, green onion, bell pepper with house own recipe sauce, serve with fresh lettuce, steam noodle, peanut sauce and sweet and sour sauce
More about Kim Son Cafe
Kim Son Cafe
12311 Kingsride Ln, Houston
|L - CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS
|$12.96
|Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$13.80
Minced water chesnuts, carrots & mushrooms sauteed with chicken or shrimp. Served with iceberg lettuce & Peking Duck Sauce. Vegetarian available upon request. Substite shrimp- add @2.00
More about 511 Thai Asian Eatery
511 Thai Asian Eatery
2231 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$12.00
Wok Seared White Meat Chicken with Carrots, Onions, and Garlic Severed with Lettuce, House Sweet Chili Sauce, and Peanut Sauce