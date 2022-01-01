Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

Takeout
Jasmine Chicken Noodle Soup$10.95
More about Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston

Takeout
Chicken Noodle -Pint$8.95
Chicken Noodle - Quart$12.95
More about Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

Takeout
N2. Chicken Rice Noodle$7.50
w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion
More about Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
Morning Side Thai

2473 S Braeswood Blvd Suite A, Houston

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP$13.95
Fresh rice noodles, sliced chicken and bean sprouts in seasoned chicken broth. Garnished with cilantro and green onions. (ก๋วยเตี๋ยวไก่น้ำใส)
More about Morning Side Thai
Lúa Viet Kitchen image

 

Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose

1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON

Takeout
Chicken Broad Noodle Mi Xao Mem Ga$14.99
Red Bird Farm's chicken breast with wok-tossed wide egg noodle, bok choy, snow pea tips, napa cabbage, broccoli, carrots, cremini mushroom, and crispy shallot.
Garnish: cilantro.
Allergy: Gluten, Sesame, & Shellfish.
Chicken Garlic Noodle Mi Xao Toi Ga$14.59
Hand-carved, wok-tossed egg noodle with Red Bird Farm's chicken breast, bok choy, broccoli, and napa cabbage.
Garnish: Cilantro.
Allergy: Dairy, Gluten, & Shellfish.
Kid's Chicken Garlic Noodle Mi Xao Toi Ga$8.99
Hand-carved, wok-tossed Red Bird Farm's chicken breast with egg noodle, broccoli, and carrots.
Allergy: Soy & Gluten.
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose

