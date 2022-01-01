Chicken noodles in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve chicken noodles
More about Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|Jasmine Chicken Noodle Soup
|$10.95
More about Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston
|Chicken Noodle -Pint
|$8.95
|Chicken Noodle - Quart
|$12.95
More about Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|N2. Chicken Rice Noodle
|$7.50
w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion
More about Morning Side Thai
Morning Side Thai
2473 S Braeswood Blvd Suite A, Houston
|CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
|$13.95
Fresh rice noodles, sliced chicken and bean sprouts in seasoned chicken broth. Garnished with cilantro and green onions. (ก๋วยเตี๋ยวไก่น้ำใส)
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose
Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose
1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON
|Chicken Broad Noodle Mi Xao Mem Ga
|$14.99
Red Bird Farm's chicken breast with wok-tossed wide egg noodle, bok choy, snow pea tips, napa cabbage, broccoli, carrots, cremini mushroom, and crispy shallot.
Garnish: cilantro.
Allergy: Gluten, Sesame, & Shellfish.
|Chicken Garlic Noodle Mi Xao Toi Ga
|$14.59
Hand-carved, wok-tossed egg noodle with Red Bird Farm's chicken breast, bok choy, broccoli, and napa cabbage.
Garnish: Cilantro.
Allergy: Dairy, Gluten, & Shellfish.
|Kid's Chicken Garlic Noodle Mi Xao Toi Ga
|$8.99
Hand-carved, wok-tossed Red Bird Farm's chicken breast with egg noodle, broccoli, and carrots.
Allergy: Soy & Gluten.