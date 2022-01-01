Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken nuggets in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve chicken nuggets

05 - Krab Kingz - Antoine image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

05 - Krab Kingz (Antoine)

6600 Antoine Dr, Houston

Avg 4.3 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kidz Chicken Nuggets (8)$5.99
More about 05 - Krab Kingz (Antoine)
Banner pic

 

LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL

14759 MEMORIAL DR, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KID No.1 Chicken Nuggets (5ct)$5.55
Served with french fries.
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL
Main pic

 

LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - HEIGHTS

1431 W 26th St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KID No.1 Chicken Nuggets (5ct)$5.55
Served with french fries.
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - HEIGHTS
Item pic

 

Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings

12412 Kuykendahl Rd Suit. C, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
12 Counts Chicken Nugget$6.49
8 Counts Chicken Nugget$4.99
More about Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings
Banner pic

 

01 - Dan's Seafood & Wings (Uvalde)

18 Uvalde Rd., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN NUGGETS (10)$5.99
served with fries or fried rice
More about 01 - Dan's Seafood & Wings (Uvalde)
Item pic

 

Chow Wok Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
A13. Chicken Nuggets (10)$4.75
K2. Chicken Nuggets (6) w/ Fries
More about Chow Wok Houston
Item pic

 

Aga’s Restaurant & Catering

11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Nuggets & Fries$7.99
Bite-sized pieces of tender, all breast chicken seasoned to perfection, hand breaded, and served with french fries.
Chicken Nuggets$6.99
Bite-sized pieces of tender, all breast chicken seasoned to perfection, hand breaded, and deep fried.
More about Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
Item pic

 

Bao Bros. Bistro

8574 Highway 6 N., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Nugget Basket$7.50
Crispy panko chicken nuggets and a side of fries with your choice of sauce
More about Bao Bros. Bistro
Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch

10123 Hammerly Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KID CHOICE CHICKEN NUGGETS (8) and RANCH$5.99
More about Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch
Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace image

 

Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace

350 W. 19th Ste C, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southern Chicken Nuggets with Fries$8.00
Southern fried chicken nuggets with fries
More about Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace
Consumer pic

 

Kabob Korner

12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Nuggets (5pcs) Kids$6.00
served with fries
More about Kabob Korner
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Bayou Seafood & More

10040 Veterans Dr. Memorial Ste 200, Houston

Avg 4.5 (429 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN NUGGETS (8CT)$5.49
More about Bayou Seafood & More

