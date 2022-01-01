Chicken nuggets in Houston
More about 05 - Krab Kingz (Antoine)
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
05 - Krab Kingz (Antoine)
6600 Antoine Dr, Houston
|Kidz Chicken Nuggets (8)
|$5.99
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL
14759 MEMORIAL DR, HOUSTON
|KID No.1 Chicken Nuggets (5ct)
|$5.55
Served with french fries.
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - HEIGHTS
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - HEIGHTS
1431 W 26th St, Houston
|KID No.1 Chicken Nuggets (5ct)
|$5.55
Served with french fries.
More about Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings
Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings
12412 Kuykendahl Rd Suit. C, Houston
|12 Counts Chicken Nugget
|$6.49
|8 Counts Chicken Nugget
|$4.99
More about 01 - Dan's Seafood & Wings (Uvalde)
01 - Dan's Seafood & Wings (Uvalde)
18 Uvalde Rd., Houston
|CHICKEN NUGGETS (10)
|$5.99
served with fries or fried rice
More about Chow Wok Houston
Chow Wok Houston
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|A13. Chicken Nuggets (10)
|$4.75
|K2. Chicken Nuggets (6) w/ Fries
More about Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston
|Chicken Nuggets & Fries
|$7.99
Bite-sized pieces of tender, all breast chicken seasoned to perfection, hand breaded, and served with french fries.
|Chicken Nuggets
|$6.99
Bite-sized pieces of tender, all breast chicken seasoned to perfection, hand breaded, and deep fried.
More about Bao Bros. Bistro
Bao Bros. Bistro
8574 Highway 6 N., Houston
|Chicken Nugget Basket
|$7.50
Crispy panko chicken nuggets and a side of fries with your choice of sauce
More about Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch
10123 Hammerly Blvd, Houston
|KID CHOICE CHICKEN NUGGETS (8) and RANCH
|$5.99
More about Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace
Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace
350 W. 19th Ste C, Houston
|Southern Chicken Nuggets with Fries
|$8.00
Southern fried chicken nuggets with fries
More about Kabob Korner
Kabob Korner
12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston
|Chicken Nuggets (5pcs) Kids
|$6.00
served with fries