Chicken pesto sandwiches in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve chicken pesto sandwiches
More about MY LIFE CAFE 1 (Tidwell Exit)
MY LIFE CAFE 1 (Tidwell Exit)
13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich Meal
|$11.49
Chicken breast, bell peppers, spinach, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce on ciabatta bread
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich Only
|$7.99
Chicken breast, bell peppers, spinach, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce on ciabatta bread
More about My Life Cafe 2 (Dacoma Exit)
My Life Cafe 2 (Dacoma Exit)
10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich Meal
|$11.49
Chicken breast, bell peppers, spinach, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce on ciabatta bread
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich Only
|$7.99
Chicken breast, bell peppers, spinach, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce on ciabatta bread
More about Sunday Press - Garden Oaks - 3315 ELLA BLVD
Sunday Press - Garden Oaks - 3315 ELLA BLVD
3315 ELLA BLVD, Houston
|Chicken Gruyere Double Pesto Sandwich
|$8.95
roasted chicken, gruyere, basil pesto, and sun dried tomato pesto on ciabatta