Chicken pesto sandwiches in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve chicken pesto sandwiches

MY LIFE CAFE 1 (Tidwell Exit)

13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Pesto Sandwich Meal$11.49
Chicken breast, bell peppers, spinach, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce on ciabatta bread
Chicken Pesto Sandwich Only$7.99
Chicken breast, bell peppers, spinach, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce on ciabatta bread
More about MY LIFE CAFE 1 (Tidwell Exit)
My Life Cafe 2 (Dacoma Exit)

10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Pesto Sandwich Meal$11.49
Chicken breast, bell peppers, spinach, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce on ciabatta bread
Chicken Pesto Sandwich Only$7.99
Chicken breast, bell peppers, spinach, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce on ciabatta bread
More about My Life Cafe 2 (Dacoma Exit)
Sunday Press - Garden Oaks - 3315 ELLA BLVD

3315 ELLA BLVD, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Gruyere Double Pesto Sandwich$8.95
roasted chicken, gruyere, basil pesto, and sun dried tomato pesto on ciabatta
More about Sunday Press - Garden Oaks - 3315 ELLA BLVD
Ray's Italian Kitchen - 1303 NASA Road 1

1303 NASA Road 1, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$12.00
More about Ray's Italian Kitchen - 1303 NASA Road 1

