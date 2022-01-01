Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken piccata in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve chicken piccata

Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

4870 Beechnut St., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Piccata$18.00
Fresh chicken breast sautéed with Portabella mushrooms, capers, and sun-dried tomatoes in white wine lemon garlic sauce, over fresh fettuccine.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

5727 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Piccata$18.00
Fresh chicken breast sautéed with Portabella mushrooms, capers, and sun-dried tomatoes in white wine lemon garlic sauce, over fresh fettuccine.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

306 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Piccata$18.00
Fresh chicken breast sautéed with Portabella mushrooms, capers, and sun-dried tomatoes in white wine lemon garlic sauce, over fresh fettuccine.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Bocca image

 

Bocca

250 Assay Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Piccata$26.00
- Classic with Capers, White Wine, Parsley & Chives
More about Bocca

