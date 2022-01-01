Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Item pic

SANDWICHES

King's BierHaus - The Heights

2044 E. T.C. Jester, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1685 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Alfredo Pizza$12.50
Parmesan Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, Rosemary Chicken, and Red Onions.
More about King's BierHaus - The Heights
Brasil image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brasil

2604 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 3.4 (1652 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Crisp and Chicken Pizza$17.50
grilled chicken, chili crisp (contains peanuts), banana peppers, mozzarella, topped with arugula
More about Brasil
d217d31a-7a18-4621-ad3b-09a23112d671 image

PIZZA

Coltivare

3320 White Oak Drive, Houston

Avg 4.4 (3927 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN AND PROSCIUTTO PIZZA$16.75
Chicken, prosciutto, fresh tomato, sage, saba
More about Coltivare
Item pic

 

Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant

2104 Lyons Avenue, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Chicken & Spinach Pizza$16.50
aka - The Stamos - grilled chicken thigh, parmesan cream, spinach, garlic and shallot, sun dried tomato, artichoke hearts, mozzarella and feta cheeses, parsley and lemon
More about Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant
Senate Avenue Brewing Company image

 

Senate Avenue Brewing Company - 16000 Dillard Drive Suite F

16000 Dillard Drive Suite F, Jersey Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Alfredo Pizza$9.00
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$9.00
Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Ranch Drizzle
Barbecue Chicken Pizza$9.00
More about Senate Avenue Brewing Company - 16000 Dillard Drive Suite F
Item pic

 

Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace - 350 W. 19th Ste C

350 W. 19th Ste C, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
14" Deep Square Texas Chicken Pizza$18.00
Grilled chicken, house-made BBQ sauce, yellow cheddar, red onion, jalapenos
More about Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace - 350 W. 19th Ste C
Bocca image

 

Bocca Italian Kitchen/Lupo Pizzeria

250 Assay Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza$30.00
Roasted Chicken, Red Onion, Pancetta, House Pickled Jalapenos, BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onions
More about Bocca Italian Kitchen/Lupo Pizzeria
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.

2101 Summer St, Houston

Avg 4.1 (342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Pizza$17.00
Tikka Masala-Curried Chicken, Chili Lime Raita, Paneer Crumbles, Spicy Peppers & Onions
Smoked Chipotle Chicken BBQ Pizza$17.00
Chipotle Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Jalapenos, Peppers, Tomatoes; Drizzled w/ Avocado Ranch & Chili Lime Tortilla Crispies
More about Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Shrimp Caesar Salad

Chutney

Fettuccine Alfredo

Cucumber Salad

German Chocolate Cake

Tuna Rolls

Pho

Pork Chops

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston