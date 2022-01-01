Chicken pizza in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve chicken pizza
SANDWICHES
King's BierHaus - The Heights
2044 E. T.C. Jester, Houston
|Chicken Alfredo Pizza
|$12.50
Parmesan Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, Rosemary Chicken, and Red Onions.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Brasil
2604 Dunlavy St, Houston
|Chili Crisp and Chicken Pizza
|$17.50
grilled chicken, chili crisp (contains peanuts), banana peppers, mozzarella, topped with arugula
PIZZA
Coltivare
3320 White Oak Drive, Houston
|CHICKEN AND PROSCIUTTO PIZZA
|$16.75
Chicken, prosciutto, fresh tomato, sage, saba
Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant
2104 Lyons Avenue, Houston
|Greek Chicken & Spinach Pizza
|$16.50
aka - The Stamos - grilled chicken thigh, parmesan cream, spinach, garlic and shallot, sun dried tomato, artichoke hearts, mozzarella and feta cheeses, parsley and lemon
Senate Avenue Brewing Company - 16000 Dillard Drive Suite F
16000 Dillard Drive Suite F, Jersey Village
|Chicken Alfredo Pizza
|$9.00
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$9.00
Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Ranch Drizzle
|Barbecue Chicken Pizza
|$9.00
Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace - 350 W. 19th Ste C
350 W. 19th Ste C, Houston
|14" Deep Square Texas Chicken Pizza
|$18.00
Grilled chicken, house-made BBQ sauce, yellow cheddar, red onion, jalapenos
Bocca Italian Kitchen/Lupo Pizzeria
250 Assay Suite 100, Houston
|16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$30.00
Roasted Chicken, Red Onion, Pancetta, House Pickled Jalapenos, BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onions
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
2101 Summer St, Houston
|Chicken Tikka Pizza
|$17.00
Tikka Masala-Curried Chicken, Chili Lime Raita, Paneer Crumbles, Spicy Peppers & Onions
|Smoked Chipotle Chicken BBQ Pizza
|$17.00
Chipotle Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Jalapenos, Peppers, Tomatoes; Drizzled w/ Avocado Ranch & Chili Lime Tortilla Crispies