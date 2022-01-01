Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Consumer pic

 

Jamaica Pon Di Road - 2213 South Victory Drive

2213 South Victory Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Egg Roll (1)$4.00
Jerk Chicken Egg Rolls (3)$11.00
More about Jamaica Pon Di Road - 2213 South Victory Drive
Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Roll$9.95
Chicken Egg Roll$7.95
More about Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
A4. Chicken Egg Roll (1) image

 

Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
A4. Chicken Egg Roll (1)$1.35
w/ Side of Sweet & Sour Sauce
More about Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
Item pic

 

AGA'S RESTAURANT & CATERING

11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Boti Roll$9.99
Chicken Boti wrapped in a fresh bread of your choice and served with tamarind chutney and raita.
Chicken Kabab Roll$9.99
Chicken Kabab wrapped in a fresh bread of your choice and served with tamarind chutney and raita.
More about AGA'S RESTAURANT & CATERING
Southside Flying Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza - Navigation

2240 Navigation Ste. 800, Houston

Avg 4.2 (211 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Roll
More about Southside Flying Pizza - Navigation
DREAM ROLLS image

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd

3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2543 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN ROLLS$6.00
HAND-WRAPPED VEGAN ROLLS IN RICE PAPER, TOFU, MINT, LETTUCE, VERMICELLI SIDE GINGER JALAPEÑO SOY
More about Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd
Sushi Pop image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Sushi Pop - Houston

1463 Wirt Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (852 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Roll$7.99
More about Sushi Pop - Houston
DREAM ROLLS image

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni’s Noodle House Heights

602 E 20th St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2412 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN ROLLS$6.00
HAND-WRAPPED VEGAN ROLLS IN RICE PAPER, TOFU, MINT, LETTUCE, VERMICELLI SIDE GINGER JALAPEÑO SOY
More about Jenni’s Noodle House Heights

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Jalapeno Poppers

Curry

Shrimp Fried Rice

Tuna Salad

Shrimp Rolls

Fudge

Chai Lattes

Waffles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston