Chicken rolls in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve chicken rolls
Jamaica Pon Di Road - 2213 South Victory Drive
2213 South Victory Drive, Houston
|Jerk Chicken Egg Roll (1)
|$4.00
|Jerk Chicken Egg Rolls (3)
|$11.00
Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Roll
|$9.95
|Chicken Egg Roll
|$7.95
Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|A4. Chicken Egg Roll (1)
|$1.35
w/ Side of Sweet & Sour Sauce
AGA'S RESTAURANT & CATERING
11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston
|Chicken Boti Roll
|$9.99
Chicken Boti wrapped in a fresh bread of your choice and served with tamarind chutney and raita.
|Chicken Kabab Roll
|$9.99
Chicken Kabab wrapped in a fresh bread of your choice and served with tamarind chutney and raita.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza - Navigation
2240 Navigation Ste. 800, Houston
|Spicy Chicken Roll
SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd
3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston
|CHICKEN ROLLS
|$6.00
HAND-WRAPPED VEGAN ROLLS IN RICE PAPER, TOFU, MINT, LETTUCE, VERMICELLI SIDE GINGER JALAPEÑO SOY
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Sushi Pop - Houston
1463 Wirt Rd, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Roll
|$7.99