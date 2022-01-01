Chicken salad in Houston

Toast

Houston restaurants that serve chicken salad

Chicken Salad Club image

 

High Tower Cafe #9 AIG

2929 Allen Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Club$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
More about High Tower Cafe #9 AIG
Chicken Salad Club image

 

High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V

363 North Sam Houston Pkwy East Suite 150, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Club$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
More about High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crunchy Chicken Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, 5 oz red bird chicken breast, nut-seed crumble, crushed chips, tomato, house pickles, provolone, buttermilk ranch
More about Local Foods
Item pic

 

Common Bond On The Go

3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
More about Common Bond On The Go
Chicken Souvlaki Salad image

 

The Roadster Grill @ Eighteen36

2221 W Alabama St,, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Souvlaki Salad$10.80
Chicken Souvlaki served over a Greek Salad with Pita
More about The Roadster Grill @ Eighteen36
Chicken Salad Club image

 

High Tower Cafe #10 City West

2500 Citywest Blvd, Hosuton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Club$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
More about High Tower Cafe #10 City West
Local Foods image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Foods

2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (5416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad$13.00
Red Bird Farms chicken, Napa cabbage, pickled cucumber, mixed greens, broccoli, sugar snap peas, bean sprouts, cashews, and crispy garlic with ginger-soy vinaigrette with spicy peanut sauce served on the side
More about Local Foods
Item pic

 

Common Bond On The Go

2850 Fannin St Ste 100, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
More about Common Bond On The Go
Chicken Salad Club image

 

High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S

1233 W. Loop South, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Club$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
More about High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
Goode Co. Taqueria image

 

Goode Co. Taqueria

4902 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mesquite Grilled Chicken Salad$15.75
Mesquite grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg, shredded parmesan cheese, toasted pepitas, mandarin oranges, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, toasted croutons, and sliced avocado on a bed of Romaine lettuce with cilantro dressing on the side.
More about Goode Co. Taqueria
Chicken Salad Club image

 

High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten

16290 Katy Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Club$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
More about High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten
The Brass Tap image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

922 A Holman, Houston

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Chicken Salad Club image

 

High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop

1177 West Loop South #100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Club$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
More about High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
Raspberry Chicken Salad image

 

Postino Town and Country

791 Town & Country Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Raspberry Chicken Salad$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
More about Postino Town and Country
Hot Chicken Cobb Salad image

 

Tumble 22 Hot Chicken

10723 Louetta Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hot Chicken Cobb Salad$9.00
Hot Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Deviled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled egg and Ranch.
More about Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
Chicken Salad Club image

 

HT-Starbucks 2 Riverway

2 Riverway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Club$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
More about HT-Starbucks 2 Riverway
Item pic

 

Common Bond On The Go

7680 Katy Freeway Suite 300, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
More about Common Bond On The Go
Raspberry Chicken Salad image

 

Postino Montrose

805 Pacific Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Raspberry Chicken Salad$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
More about Postino Montrose
Chicken Salad Club image

 

High Tower Cafe #3 Park Row

15721 Park Row, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Club$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
More about High Tower Cafe #3 Park Row
Raspberry Chicken Salad image

 

Postino Heights

642 Yale Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Raspberry Chicken Salad$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
More about Postino Heights
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond On the Go

601 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
More about Common Bond On the Go
Southwest Chicken Salad image

 

Adair Kitchen

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Chicken Salad$12.50
Grilled chicken on a bed of romaine with black beans, corn, avocado,tomato, garnished with crispy tortilla strips in our chipotle dressing.
Chicken Harvest Salad$12.50
Butter lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Strawberries, Candied Walnuts, and Sweet Green Dressing.
More about Adair Kitchen
Adair Downtown image

 

Adair Downtown

1000 Louisiana street, Houston

Avg 4.1 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Harvest Salad$13.00
Grilled Chicken, butter lettuce, goat cheese, avocado, strawberries, candied walnuts, & our house-made sweet green dressing.
More about Adair Downtown
Item pic

 

Common Bond Brasserie

800 Capitol Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad on Croissant$13.00
tarragon mayonnaise, celery, shallots, herbs, romaine lettuce, swiss, croissant
More about Common Bond Brasserie
Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace image

 

Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace

350 W. 19th Ste C, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Roasted chicken, celery, onions, mayo served on toasted Slow Dough cranberry walnut bread.
More about Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace
Triola's Kitchen image

 

Triola's Kitchen

4606 N Main St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Misto Salad with Chicken$12.00
Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Celery, Onion
and Olives Compote. Topped with marinated Chicken Breast. Served with Chef Franks House Dressing. Calories 332, Fat 23g, Protein 42g, Cholesterol 104mg, Carb 16g, Sodium 656mg. Weight watchers: 11 points
More about Triola's Kitchen
Chicken Salad Club image

 

High Tower Cafe #13 Corp Drive

5959 Corporate Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Club$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
More about High Tower Cafe #13 Corp Drive
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad$14.00
Napa Cabbage Mix, Roasted Chicken, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Cucumber, Broccoli, Cashews, Ginger-Soy Vinaigrette & Spicy Peanut Sauce
Crunchy Chicken As A Salad$13.00
Roasted Chicken, Nut-Seed Crumble, Crushed Chips, Tomato, House Pickles & Provolone, over Romaine with Buttermilk Ranch
More about Local Foods
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

2555 KIRBY DRIVE, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad$14.00
Napa Cabbage, Chicken, Cured Cucumber, Cashews,
Bean Sprouts, Ginger-Soy Vinaigrette,
Broccoli, Spicy Peanut Sauce
Crunchy Chicken Salad$13.00
Nut-Seed Crumble, Crushed Chips, Tomato, House Pickles, Lettuce,
Provolone, Buttermilk Ranch
More about Local Foods
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial image

 

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial

9005 Katy Fwy, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1832 reviews)
Takeout
1836 Mesquite Chicken Salad$18.00
Mesquite grilled chicken breast, mixed field lettuce, crispy bacon, Mexican white cheese, candied pecans, avocado, 1836 dressing
More about Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial

