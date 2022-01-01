Chicken salad in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve chicken salad
High Tower Cafe #9 AIG
2929 Allen Parkway, Houston
|Chicken Salad Club
|$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V
363 North Sam Houston Pkwy East Suite 150, Houston
|Chicken Salad Club
|$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
Local Foods
714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON
|Crunchy Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Romaine lettuce, 5 oz red bird chicken breast, nut-seed crumble, crushed chips, tomato, house pickles, provolone, buttermilk ranch
Common Bond On The Go
3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
The Roadster Grill @ Eighteen36
2221 W Alabama St,, Houston
|Chicken Souvlaki Salad
|$10.80
Chicken Souvlaki served over a Greek Salad with Pita
High Tower Cafe #10 City West
2500 Citywest Blvd, Hosuton
|Chicken Salad Club
|$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local Foods
2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Red Bird Farms chicken, Napa cabbage, pickled cucumber, mixed greens, broccoli, sugar snap peas, bean sprouts, cashews, and crispy garlic with ginger-soy vinaigrette with spicy peanut sauce served on the side
Common Bond On The Go
2850 Fannin St Ste 100, Houston
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
1233 W. Loop South, Houston
|Chicken Salad Club
|$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
Goode Co. Taqueria
4902 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Mesquite Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.75
Mesquite grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg, shredded parmesan cheese, toasted pepitas, mandarin oranges, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, toasted croutons, and sliced avocado on a bed of Romaine lettuce with cilantro dressing on the side.
High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten
16290 Katy Freeway, Houston
|Chicken Salad Club
|$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
922 A Holman, Houston
|Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
1177 West Loop South #100, Houston
|Chicken Salad Club
|$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
Postino Town and Country
791 Town & Country Blvd, Houston
|Raspberry Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
10723 Louetta Road, Houston
|Hot Chicken Cobb Salad
|$9.00
Hot Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Deviled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled egg and Ranch.
HT-Starbucks 2 Riverway
2 Riverway, Houston
|Chicken Salad Club
|$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
Common Bond On The Go
7680 Katy Freeway Suite 300, Houston
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
Postino Montrose
805 Pacific Street, Houston
|Raspberry Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
High Tower Cafe #3 Park Row
15721 Park Row, Houston
|Chicken Salad Club
|$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
Postino Heights
642 Yale Street, Houston
|Raspberry Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond On the Go
601 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
Adair Kitchen
5161 San Felipe street, Houston
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Grilled chicken on a bed of romaine with black beans, corn, avocado,tomato, garnished with crispy tortilla strips in our chipotle dressing.
|Chicken Harvest Salad
|$12.50
Butter lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Strawberries, Candied Walnuts, and Sweet Green Dressing.
Adair Downtown
1000 Louisiana street, Houston
|Chicken Harvest Salad
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken, butter lettuce, goat cheese, avocado, strawberries, candied walnuts, & our house-made sweet green dressing.
Common Bond Brasserie
800 Capitol Street, Houston
|Chicken Salad on Croissant
|$13.00
tarragon mayonnaise, celery, shallots, herbs, romaine lettuce, swiss, croissant
Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace
350 W. 19th Ste C, Houston
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Roasted chicken, celery, onions, mayo served on toasted Slow Dough cranberry walnut bread.
Triola's Kitchen
4606 N Main St, Houston
|Misto Salad with Chicken
|$12.00
Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Celery, Onion
and Olives Compote. Topped with marinated Chicken Breast. Served with Chef Franks House Dressing. Calories 332, Fat 23g, Protein 42g, Cholesterol 104mg, Carb 16g, Sodium 656mg. Weight watchers: 11 points
High Tower Cafe #13 Corp Drive
5959 Corporate Drive, Houston
|Chicken Salad Club
|$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
Local Foods
5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130, HOUSTON
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Napa Cabbage Mix, Roasted Chicken, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Cucumber, Broccoli, Cashews, Ginger-Soy Vinaigrette & Spicy Peanut Sauce
|Crunchy Chicken As A Salad
|$13.00
Roasted Chicken, Nut-Seed Crumble, Crushed Chips, Tomato, House Pickles & Provolone, over Romaine with Buttermilk Ranch
Local Foods
2555 KIRBY DRIVE, HOUSTON
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Napa Cabbage, Chicken, Cured Cucumber, Cashews,
Bean Sprouts, Ginger-Soy Vinaigrette,
Broccoli, Spicy Peanut Sauce
|Crunchy Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Nut-Seed Crumble, Crushed Chips, Tomato, House Pickles, Lettuce,
Provolone, Buttermilk Ranch
