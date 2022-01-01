Chicken salad sandwiches in Houston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bebidas image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Bebidas

2606 Edloe Street, Houston

Avg 4.3 (704 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
*Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.00
pretzel bun, roasted chicken, pickled veggies
More about Bebidas
Greenlane Co image

 

Greenlane Co

10455 Briar Forest Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
More about Greenlane Co
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Slowpokes

2925 Richmond Ave., Houston

Avg 4.6 (444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
More about Slowpokes
Relish Restaurant & Bar image

GRILL

Relish Restaurant & Bar

2810 Westhiemer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
chopped chicken, grapes, green onions, celery, toasted almonds,
lettuce & tomato on toasted wheat
More about Relish Restaurant & Bar
Urban American Kitchen image

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Urban American Kitchen

14008 Memorial Drive, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.95
Chicken salad with cranberries, pecans, green bell peppers, and spring mixed rolled in a tortilla wrap
More about Urban American Kitchen
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Slowpokes

1203 W 34th St. Suite D., Houston

Avg 4.8 (245 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
More about Slowpokes
Item pic

 

Sunday Press - Garden Oaks

3315 ELLA BLVD, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.25
More about Sunday Press - Garden Oaks
Item pic

 

Adair Kitchen

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.25
Chicken Salad, lettuce, tomato, seedful wheat or white bread. Served with choice of fries, fruit or quinoa salad.
More about Adair Kitchen
Item pic

 

Antone's Famous Po'Boys

4520 San Felipe #200, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.95
On Toasted Sourdough or Whole Grain Bread with Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato
More about Antone's Famous Po'Boys
Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace image

 

Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace

350 W. 19th Ste C, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Roasted chicken, celery, onions, mayo served on toasted Slow Dough cranberry walnut bread.
More about Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace
3cec7998-819b-413c-9c5e-fc92ab39d85c image

SMOKED SALMON

Slowpokes

8147 B Long Point Rd., Houston

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
More about Slowpokes
Item pic

 

Ginger Kale

6104 Hermann Park Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.95
Chicken salad with granny smith apple on white bread. [NO MODIFICATIONS]
More about Ginger Kale
Item pic

 

Antone's Famous Po'Boys

2724 West TC Jester, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.45
On Toasted White or Whole Grain Bread with Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.95
On Toasted Sourdough or Whole Grain Bread with Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato
More about Antone's Famous Po'Boys
Swanny's Grill image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Swanny's Grill

6224 Theall Road, Houston

Avg 4.4 (520 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
House made chicken salad on toasted marble wheat/rye with lettuce and tomato. Chicken salad is made with grilled chicken, red onion, celery, bacon, dijon mustard and mayo.
More about Swanny's Grill
Pecan Creek Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pecan Creek Grille

1510 Eldridge Pkwy #100, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2556 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken or Tuna Salad Sandwich$6.79
Choice of Tuna Salad or Chicken Salad (pecans in this one) served on your choice of toasted bread either by itself or as a basket with a side and drink.
More about Pecan Creek Grille
Roasted Chicken Sandwich image

 

Cafe Leonelli

5500 Main Street, Houston

Avg 4.1 (34 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato & herb dressing.
*served cold*
More about Cafe Leonelli
Item pic

 

Anonymous Eats

3701 Kirby Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
More about Anonymous Eats
Restaurant banner

 

Reggae Hut Café

4814 Almeda Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jerk Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.95
More about Reggae Hut Café

