Chicken salad sandwiches in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Bebidas
2606 Edloe Street, Houston
|*Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.00
pretzel bun, roasted chicken, pickled veggies
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Slowpokes
2925 Richmond Ave., Houston
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.00
GRILL
Relish Restaurant & Bar
2810 Westhiemer, Houston
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
chopped chicken, grapes, green onions, celery, toasted almonds,
lettuce & tomato on toasted wheat
WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Urban American Kitchen
14008 Memorial Drive, Houston
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.95
Chicken salad with cranberries, pecans, green bell peppers, and spring mixed rolled in a tortilla wrap
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Slowpokes
1203 W 34th St. Suite D., Houston
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.00
Sunday Press - Garden Oaks
3315 ELLA BLVD, Houston
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.25
Adair Kitchen
5161 San Felipe street, Houston
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.25
Chicken Salad, lettuce, tomato, seedful wheat or white bread. Served with choice of fries, fruit or quinoa salad.
Antone's Famous Po'Boys
4520 San Felipe #200, Houston
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.95
On Toasted Sourdough or Whole Grain Bread with Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato
Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace
350 W. 19th Ste C, Houston
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
Roasted chicken, celery, onions, mayo served on toasted Slow Dough cranberry walnut bread.
Ginger Kale
6104 Hermann Park Dr, Houston
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.95
Chicken salad with granny smith apple on white bread. [NO MODIFICATIONS]
Antone's Famous Po'Boys
2724 West TC Jester, Houston
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.45
On Toasted White or Whole Grain Bread with Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.95
On Toasted Sourdough or Whole Grain Bread with Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Swanny's Grill
6224 Theall Road, Houston
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
House made chicken salad on toasted marble wheat/rye with lettuce and tomato. Chicken salad is made with grilled chicken, red onion, celery, bacon, dijon mustard and mayo.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Pecan Creek Grille
1510 Eldridge Pkwy #100, Houston
|Chicken or Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$6.79
Choice of Tuna Salad or Chicken Salad (pecans in this one) served on your choice of toasted bread either by itself or as a basket with a side and drink.
Cafe Leonelli
5500 Main Street, Houston
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato & herb dressing.
*served cold*