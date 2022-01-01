Chicken sandwiches in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich image

 

The Roadster Grill @ Eighteen36

2221 W Alabama St,, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich$11.00
Souvlaki Chicken wrapped in Pita with Tomatoes, Lettuce, Red Onions & Feta! Served with your choice of dressing.
More about The Roadster Grill @ Eighteen36
Houston Hot Chicken Sandwich image

 

Johnny's Gold Brick

2518 Yale St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (802 reviews)
Takeout
Houston Hot Chicken Sandwich$8.88
Crispy fried chicken doused in a house chile blend, taqueria pickle slaw, spicy mayo
More about Johnny's Gold Brick
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

Fire Wings Mission Bend

6800 HWY 6 S, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
More about Fire Wings Mission Bend
e3a7b12b-a748-46fb-88fa-f48612030c2f image

FRENCH FRIES

Lazy Oaks Beer Garden

10158 Long Point Rd, Houston

Avg 4.6 (296 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.00
A Lazy Oaks OG that does not disappoint.
Crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with Crystal's hot sauce and our house made pickles on a potato roll. Simplicity at its finest.
More about Lazy Oaks Beer Garden
Southern Yankee image

 

Southern Yankee

1312 W. Alabama, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
crispy buttermilk soaked chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, gorgonzola cream, lettuce and tomato on a Slow Dough challah bun, beer-battered fries
More about Southern Yankee
Chicken Sandwich image

 

Burger Joint

2703 Montrose Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo. Fried or Grilled.
More about Burger Joint
Down House image

 

Down House

1801 Yale St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken sandwich with creamy jalapeno slaw and house pickles. Make it buffalo style for $2 more! Comes with your choice of side.
More about Down House
The Cookshack, The Heights, TX image

 

The Cookshack, The Heights, TX

4015 WASHINGTON AVENUE, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Sandwich$10.49
More about The Cookshack, The Heights, TX
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

922 A Holman, Houston

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
LIT Chicken image

 

LIT Chicken

712 Main Street #106 Houston, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about LIT Chicken
Item pic

 

Agnes Cafe & Provisions

2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Chicken Sandwich$12.00
ginger turmeric aioli, chutney, cashews, raisins, cilantro, brioche, with choice of side salad or chips
More about Agnes Cafe & Provisions
Item pic

 

Tumble 22 Hot Chicken

10723 Louetta Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
O.G. Chicken Sandwich$8.95
All Natural Chicken Breast topped with Coleslaw, Bread-N-Butter Pickles, and Duke's Mayo
Lil' Chicken Sandwich$6.25
Lil' version of our Famous O.G. Chicken Sandwich.
More about Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Dunvale

8401 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (615 reviews)
Takeout
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
More about Fire Wings Dunvale
Spicy Chicken Sandwich image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Georgia James

1100 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (4889 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Hot sauce brined chicken, swiss cheese, black pepper buttermilk sauce on a Martin's potato bun. Served with tater tots.
More about Georgia James
Hot Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

KP's Kitchen

700 Town and Country Blvd 2440, Houston

Avg 4.3 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
"Hot" crispy chicken, cole slaw, "comeback" sauce, & house-made chips.
More about KP's Kitchen
Chicken Gruyere Double Pesto Sandwich image

 

Sunday Press - Garden Oaks

3315 ELLA BLVD, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Gruyere Double Pesto Sandwich$8.95
More about Sunday Press - Garden Oaks
Honey Mustard Avocado Chicken Sandwich image

 

Adair Kitchen

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Mustard Avocado Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Grilled chicken breast with avocado and honey mustard. Served with house made chips.
More about Adair Kitchen
Fire Emoji Chicken Sandwich image

 

Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant

2104 Lyons Avenue, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fire Emoji Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy fried chicken breast with Fancy Lawnmower sriracha sauce, blue cheese crumbles, house pickles, and coleslaw on our housemade bun.
More about Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant
Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors

2400 Mid Ln, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1879 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
sweet sourdough bun / buttermilk chicken breast / coriander aioli / fries
More about Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors
Adair Downtown image

 

Adair Downtown

1000 Louisiana street, Houston

Avg 4.1 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gary's Chicken Sandwich$10.00
served on artisan bun with garlic aioli, lettuce, tomatoes and served with fries
More about Adair Downtown
Revival Market image

PIZZA

Revival Market

550 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 4 (1399 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic & Herb Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Red Bird Farms chicken breast, roasted Italian tomatoes, red romaine, garlic aioli, toasted sourdough, crispy potatoes
More about Revival Market
Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace image

 

Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace

350 W. 19th Ste C, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Roasted chicken, celery, onions, mayo served on toasted Slow Dough cranberry walnut bread.
More about Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace
Crispy Creole Fried Chicken Sandwich image

FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS

LA Burgers and Daiquiris

3755 N MacGregor, Houston

Avg 3.7 (249 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Creole Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.40
Our classic chicken sandwich that we guarantee is the best in town!
Served on a buttered brioche bun, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and our creole mayonnaise.
More about LA Burgers and Daiquiris
Chicken Sandwich image

 

Burger Joint

2002 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo. Fried or Grilled.
More about Burger Joint
Fried Chicken and Waffle Sandwich image

 

The Waffle Bus

1540 W Alabama St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken and Waffle Sandwich$9.99
With your choice of sauce
Hot Chicken Sandwich (Waffle)$10.49
Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich with pickles and Thunder Sauce on a Fresh Baked Waffle
More about The Waffle Bus
Hot Chicken Sandwich (Waffle) image

 

The Waffle Bus

1835 N. Shepherd Dr. Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chicken Sandwich (Waffle)$10.49
Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich with pickles and Thunder Sauce on a Fresh Baked Waffle
Fried Chicken and Waffle Sandwich$9.99
With your choice of sauce
More about The Waffle Bus
Roasted Chicken Sandwich image

 

Cafe Leonelli

5500 Main Street, Houston

Avg 4.1 (34 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Chicken Sandwich$15.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato & herb dressing.
*served cold*
More about Cafe Leonelli
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Better Luck Tomorrow

544 Yale St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (427 reviews)
Takeout
Aromatic Chicken Sandwich$13.00
charred, spiced dark meat with pickled pineapple, cucumber, avocado, basil (nut free, dairy free, egg free, soy free)
More about Better Luck Tomorrow

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Chili

Spaghetti

Chicken Enchiladas

Fried Pickles

Hot Chocolate

Brisket

Fettuccine Alfredo

Chocolate Croissants

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Upper Kirby

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston