Chicken sandwiches in Houston

The Roadster Grill @ Eighteen36
2221 W Alabama St,, Houston
|Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich
|$11.00
Souvlaki Chicken wrapped in Pita with Tomatoes, Lettuce, Red Onions & Feta! Served with your choice of dressing.
Johnny's Gold Brick
2518 Yale St, Houston
|Houston Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$8.88
Crispy fried chicken doused in a house chile blend, taqueria pickle slaw, spicy mayo
Fire Wings Mission Bend
6800 HWY 6 S, HOUSTON
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
Lazy Oaks Beer Garden
10158 Long Point Rd, Houston
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$9.00
A Lazy Oaks OG that does not disappoint.
Crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with Crystal's hot sauce and our house made pickles on a potato roll. Simplicity at its finest.
Southern Yankee
1312 W. Alabama, Houston
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
crispy buttermilk soaked chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, gorgonzola cream, lettuce and tomato on a Slow Dough challah bun, beer-battered fries
Burger Joint
2703 Montrose Blvd, Houston
|Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo. Fried or Grilled.
Down House
1801 Yale St, Houston
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried chicken sandwich with creamy jalapeno slaw and house pickles. Make it buffalo style for $2 more! Comes with your choice of side.
The Cookshack, The Heights, TX
4015 WASHINGTON AVENUE, Houston
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.49
The Brass Tap
922 A Holman, Houston
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
Agnes Cafe & Provisions
2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston
|Curry Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
ginger turmeric aioli, chutney, cashews, raisins, cilantro, brioche, with choice of side salad or chips
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
10723 Louetta Road, Houston
|O.G. Chicken Sandwich
|$8.95
All Natural Chicken Breast topped with Coleslaw, Bread-N-Butter Pickles, and Duke's Mayo
|Lil' Chicken Sandwich
|$6.25
Lil' version of our Famous O.G. Chicken Sandwich.
Fire Wings Dunvale
8401 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
Georgia James
1100 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Hot sauce brined chicken, swiss cheese, black pepper buttermilk sauce on a Martin's potato bun. Served with tater tots.
KP's Kitchen
700 Town and Country Blvd 2440, Houston
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
"Hot" crispy chicken, cole slaw, "comeback" sauce, & house-made chips.
Sunday Press - Garden Oaks
3315 ELLA BLVD, Houston
|Chicken Gruyere Double Pesto Sandwich
|$8.95
Adair Kitchen
5161 San Felipe street, Houston
|Honey Mustard Avocado Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Grilled chicken breast with avocado and honey mustard. Served with house made chips.
Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant
2104 Lyons Avenue, Houston
|Fire Emoji Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Crispy fried chicken breast with Fancy Lawnmower sriracha sauce, blue cheese crumbles, house pickles, and coleslaw on our housemade bun.
Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors
2400 Mid Ln, Houston
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
sweet sourdough bun / buttermilk chicken breast / coriander aioli / fries
Adair Downtown
1000 Louisiana street, Houston
|Gary's Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
served on artisan bun with garlic aioli, lettuce, tomatoes and served with fries
Revival Market
550 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Garlic & Herb Chicken Sandwich
|$15.50
Red Bird Farms chicken breast, roasted Italian tomatoes, red romaine, garlic aioli, toasted sourdough, crispy potatoes
Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace
350 W. 19th Ste C, Houston
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Roasted chicken, celery, onions, mayo served on toasted Slow Dough cranberry walnut bread.
LA Burgers and Daiquiris
3755 N MacGregor, Houston
|Crispy Creole Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.40
Our classic chicken sandwich that we guarantee is the best in town!
Served on a buttered brioche bun, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and our creole mayonnaise.
Burger Joint
2002 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo. Fried or Grilled.
The Waffle Bus
1540 W Alabama St, Houston
|Fried Chicken and Waffle Sandwich
|$9.99
With your choice of sauce
|Hot Chicken Sandwich (Waffle)
|$10.49
Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich with pickles and Thunder Sauce on a Fresh Baked Waffle
Cafe Leonelli
5500 Main Street, Houston
|Roasted Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato & herb dressing.
*served cold*