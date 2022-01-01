Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken shawarma in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve chicken shawarma

Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS

Click Virtual Food Hall

4901 Rose Street, Houston

Avg 4.7 (131 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma$15.00
grilled chicken breast and onions, hummus, arbequina olive oil, Israeli pickles, pickled turnips, pickled cabbage, chickpeas, Persian cucumbers, heirloom grape tomatoes, parsley, garlic scallion aioli, pinenuts, pita bread
More about Click Virtual Food Hall
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Foods

2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (5416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$19.00
Cucumber-Herb Salad, Seeds, Pomegranate, Ancient Grains & Dill Yogurt
More about Local Foods
Banner pic

 

Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN SHAWARMA$20.95
Lettuce, pickles, tomatoes & potato wrapped in flatbread w/ tahini dressing. Served w/ fries
More about Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine - Montrose image

 

Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine

912 westheimer rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma Wrap + 1 Side$11.99
Chicken Shawarma Plate$7.99
Not a Sandwich
More about Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine
Item pic

 

Local Foods

5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma$16.00
House Marinated Chicken, Red Hummus, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Cabbage, Labne Tahini, on toasted Pita Bread
with choice of 2 sides or cup of soup
More about Local Foods
Item pic

 

Kabob Korner

12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN SHAWARMA PLATTER$13.00
Chicken slowly roasted on a spit with a blend of herbs and spices. If you ask, we can make it SPICY!!!!
Chicken Shawarma Kids$6.00
More about Kabob Korner
Restaurant banner

 

Tres Tacos

212 westheimer rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN SHAWARMA - Taco$5.50
More about Tres Tacos

