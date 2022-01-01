Chicken shawarma in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve chicken shawarma
PIZZA • TACOS
Click Virtual Food Hall
4901 Rose Street, Houston
|Chicken Shawarma
|$15.00
grilled chicken breast and onions, hummus, arbequina olive oil, Israeli pickles, pickled turnips, pickled cabbage, chickpeas, Persian cucumbers, heirloom grape tomatoes, parsley, garlic scallion aioli, pinenuts, pita bread
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local Foods
2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$19.00
Cucumber-Herb Salad, Seeds, Pomegranate, Ancient Grains & Dill Yogurt
Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston
|CHICKEN SHAWARMA
|$20.95
Lettuce, pickles, tomatoes & potato wrapped in flatbread w/ tahini dressing. Served w/ fries
Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine
912 westheimer rd, Houston
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap + 1 Side
|$11.99
|Chicken Shawarma Plate
|$7.99
Not a Sandwich
Local Foods
5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130, HOUSTON
|Chicken Shawarma
|$16.00
House Marinated Chicken, Red Hummus, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Cabbage, Labne Tahini, on toasted Pita Bread
with choice of 2 sides or cup of soup
Kabob Korner
12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston
|CHICKEN SHAWARMA PLATTER
|$13.00
Chicken slowly roasted on a spit with a blend of herbs and spices. If you ask, we can make it SPICY!!!!
|Chicken Shawarma Kids
|$6.00